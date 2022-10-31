Read full article on original website
Hologic awarded $19M from BARDA for support for COVID assays
Hologic on Wednesday announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded the firm a $19 million contract to support bringing two of its SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/B/RSV assays up to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in vitro diagnostics (IVD) standards. The two assays are Panther Fusion, which...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Tractor Supply Stock Forecast Shows Deepening Moat
What is the Tractor Supply stock forecast? Learn more about TSCO to help you decide whether it should go in your portfolio.
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Cummins sees more revenue, less profit in latest quarter
Indiana-based Cummins Inc. on Thursday reported that its third-quarter profitability decreased even as revenue climbed. Profit totaled $400 million, or $2.82 per share, compared with $534 million, or $3.69 per share, during the same period a year ago. The manufacturer’s third-quarter revenue was $7.3 billion, up from $6 billion during...
QuidelOrtho reports 54% rise in Q3 revenues, identifies additional cost synergies from business combination
For its first full quarter following a business combination, QuidelOrtho after the close of the market on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenues of $783.8 million, an increase of 54% compared to $509.8 million in Q3 2021 and in line with preliminary estimates announced in October. The surge in year-over-year growth was...
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Pfizer Stock Leaps As Covid Vaccine Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares leapt higher Tuesday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, while boosting its vaccine sales forecast, amid the ongoing demand for its Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment. Pfizer said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.78 per share, a...
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Lithium producer Livent posts net income of $78M in third quarter on strong customer demand
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s reported GAAP net income was $77.6 million in Q3 2022, 29% higher than the previous quarter,...
QMC Health, Lawson Health Research ink agreement for long-COVID blood biomarkers
QMC Health, a subsidiary of Quantum Materials, on Tuesday announced that it has inked an agreement with Lawson Health Research Institute for the rights to use blood biomarkers that characterize long COVID as part of a diagnostic test. QMC Health said it will use the biomarkers to develop a long-COVID...
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Hershey's Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Sweetened Holiday Season, Boosts Annual Guidance
Hershey Co HSY has reported Q3 sales of $2.73 billion, an increase of 15.6%, beating the consensus of $2.61 billion, including a 4.1-point benefit from the acquisitions of Pretzels and Dot's. Organic, constant currency sales increased by 11.8%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.17, beating the consensus of $2.10.
Kontoor Revenue Slips 7% in Q3
Excess retail inventory, the new China Covid lockdowns and inflation ate into the revenues of Kontoor Brands, the parent company of Lee and Wrangler, in the third quarter forcing it to slightly adjust its 2022 financial outlook in the report it released Thursday morning. Kontoor’s third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2022. Overall company revenue for the three-month period was $607 million, a 7 percent decrease (5 percent decrease in constant currency) from $652 million over the same period in the prior year. Kontoor said this was mostly due to “significant U.S. retailer inventory rebalancing efforts in the quarter and the impacts of...
Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations
Etsy (ETSY) stock popped 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Here are the key figures compared to Wall Street's expectations, compiled from Bloomberg:. Revenue: $594.5 million actual versus $563.6 million expected. Gross Merchandise Sales: $3 billion actual versus $2.92...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
