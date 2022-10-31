Excess retail inventory, the new China Covid lockdowns and inflation ate into the revenues of Kontoor Brands, the parent company of Lee and Wrangler, in the third quarter forcing it to slightly adjust its 2022 financial outlook in the report it released Thursday morning. Kontoor’s third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2022. Overall company revenue for the three-month period was $607 million, a 7 percent decrease (5 percent decrease in constant currency) from $652 million over the same period in the prior year. Kontoor said this was mostly due to “significant U.S. retailer inventory rebalancing efforts in the quarter and the impacts of...

