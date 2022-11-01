Read full article on original website
labpulse.com
Mayo Clinic, Numares Health expand collaboration, develop AI-enabled diagnostic testing for chronic disease
Mayo Clinic on Thursday announced that it will expand its collaboration with Numares Health, a German healthcare diagnostics company, to include research and development into artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled diagnostic testing for patients with chronic diseases. The expansion adds to Mayo’s clinical research support for Numares and includes an innovative convertible...
Volition collaborates with Heska on veterinary early cancer detection test launch
Epigenetics company VolitionRx on Thursday announced the launch of its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test in U.S. markets and the test's forthcoming launch in the EU by Heska, a global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostics. The EU product launch will be done through Heska’s veterinary diagnostic laboratories, Volition said.
Quest Diagnostics launches three fitness panels
Quest Diagnostics on Friday announced the introduction of three fitness panels that will allow users to obtain a picture of their overall fitness through a variety of tests measuring endurance, nutrition, energy, hydration, hormones, and muscle and recovery status. “These new tests specifically and conveniently deliver what athletes are asking...
BostonGene announces abstract on NGS research at AMP 2022 Annual Meeting
BostonGene on Thursday announced that the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo has accepted an abstract from the company for online publication. The abstract, “Co-occurrence of KRAS Q61K with Synonymous Mutations and Their Effect on RNA Expression,” describes research conducted with Massachusetts General Hospital on the...
ACC, AHA issue aortic disease guideline, recommend genetic screening
The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHH) on Wednesday published updated guidelines on the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on surgical intervention considerations, consistent imaging practices, genetic and familial screenings, and the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. “There has been a host...
Precision for Medicine announces NGS-driven improvement in cancer mutation identification
Biomarker-driven clinical research organization Precision for Medicine on Thursday announced the results of a next-generation sequencing (NGS) initiative which improved the accuracy and speed of identifying cancer mutations in solid tumors. “This initiative unveiled the genomic profiles of thousands of tumors in our biospecimen library, making them powerful building blocks...
