Foxborough, MA

Related
SB Nation

Every NFL team Taylor Swift is snubbing on her ‘Eras’ stadium tour

The world is in the grips of Midnights madness. Taylor Swift’s latest studio album is dominating charts like nothing has in history, currently owning all Top 10 spots on the Billboard 100. Now, Swift has announced her first major stadium tour in five years — and before you get...
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’

Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
RALEIGH, NC
Wyoming News

NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

