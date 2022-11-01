Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Taylor Swift tour coming to Massachusetts
Taylor Swift has announced her next U.S. tour dates, with two back-to-back performances at Gillette Stadium.
SB Nation
Every NFL team Taylor Swift is snubbing on her ‘Eras’ stadium tour
The world is in the grips of Midnights madness. Taylor Swift’s latest studio album is dominating charts like nothing has in history, currently owning all Top 10 spots on the Billboard 100. Now, Swift has announced her first major stadium tour in five years — and before you get...
Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing
Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Flying solo: Tom Brady attends Robert Kraft's wedding without Gisele, then alone to Pittsburgh for Bucs game
Tom Brady continues to brave things alone, as he attended the wedding of Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg solo without his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, amid rumors of divorce.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen and NFL star ‘to file for divorce TODAY’ after 13 years of marriage
TOM BRADY and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly filing for divorce today. The former couple has reached a settlement, according to TMZ, and their divorce will be filed today. Tom and Gisele have been working with a mediator throughout this process to work out property settlement and custody, per the outlet.
Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’
Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
WATCH: Phillies Fan Meek Mill Performs Live at Game 5 of World Series
Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill performed 'Dreams and Nightmares' before game five of the World Series Thursday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
