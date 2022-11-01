NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.

1 DAY AGO