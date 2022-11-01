Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott continues her mission to give away her fortune with $15 million donation to vision enterprise
MacKenzie Scott, pictured in 2018, has donated $15 million to VisionSpring. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled her latest move in her mission to give away her fortune. Scott, whose wealth comes from the Amazon shares she received in her divorce settlement with Bezos,...
labpulse.com
QMC Health, Lawson Health Research ink agreement for long-COVID blood biomarkers
QMC Health, a subsidiary of Quantum Materials, on Tuesday announced that it has inked an agreement with Lawson Health Research Institute for the rights to use blood biomarkers that characterize long COVID as part of a diagnostic test. QMC Health said it will use the biomarkers to develop a long-COVID...
mmm-online.com
Akili appoints Mary Hentges as member of board of directors
Digital medicine company Akili announced it’s brought on Mary Hentges to serve on its board of directors, where she’ll be chair of the audit committee and part of the compensation committee. Hentges joins the board with a background in finance, including roles at ShotSpotter, YapStone and CBS Interactive....
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
getnews.info
NetCom Learning appoints Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer
NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.
salestechstar.com
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
monitordaily.com
Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head
William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
consumergoods.com
Unilever Will Be Almost Entirely In the Cloud This Year
Unilever will have 95% of its business operations in the cloud by the end of this year, according to CEO Alan Jope, who pointed to the accomplishment as an example of early progress within its new organizational structure. The acceleration of moving its data, applications, and network technologies to the...
TOTUS Welcomes Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- TOTUS Gift Card Management, a rapidly growing company chartered to provide gift card issuance and comprehensive program management solutions for brands, has named Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Thiegs brings 24 years of experience in the payments, loyalty, and stored value industries as an entrepreneurial leader whose partnerships have helped scores of brands, hundreds of organizations, and 100+ million North American consumers receive incentives, rewards, and promotions across the coupon, digital currency, and gift card mediums. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005554/en/ Eric Thiegs - TOTUS SVP of Strategic Partnerships (Photo: Business Wire)
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mark Coffman, Chief Sales Officer at Simplr
Mark Coffman, Chief Sales Officer at Simplr chats about the key shifts in B2B buying and selling environments in this short catch up:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mark, tell us more about your sales/revenue roles and journey so far and more about your new role as CSO at Simplr?
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
assetservicingtimes.com
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Global payments provider SWIFT has appointed Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Mamondez will serve on SWIFT’s executive committee and report directly to SWIFT’s CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has more than 25 years of international financial services experience. Prior...
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005812/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). (Graphic: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com
Intrivo Founder Reeve Benaron Sees Lessons in COVID-19 in the Future Trajectory of Healthcare
There's dramatic change coming to healthcare. So states Reeve Benaron, the founder and co-CEO of the health tech company Intrivo. Benaron sees an opportunity to innovate and drive efficiencies throughout the healthcare industry. Benaron likens the changes likely to come to healthcare to those that are reshaping other industries. Using...
labpulse.com
Deepcell expands adoption of AI-enabled morphology characterization for biological researchers
Deepcell on Tuesday announced the roll out of the next stage of its Technology Access Program (TAP), which provides access to its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled single-cell morphology characterization technology for biology and translational research. The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of...
salestechstar.com
Aquant Collaborates with Oracle to Optimize How Field Service Organizations Operate and Deliver Service
Aquant, a Service Intelligence platform that gives service leaders, technicians, and teams the most vital information they need for every service encounter, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced their work with Oracle Field Service (OFS), a cloud-based field service management solution. Working together, the two organizations aim to streamline the way field service organizations deliver service to customers and simplify how they use data to make critical business decisions.
TechCrunch
Shopify acquires Remix to bolster its storefront design tools
“You’ll be seeing a lot more [of the Remix framework] in the wild, powering some of the largest commercial sites on the web,” Jackson said. “In addition, Shopify itself will use Remix across many projects, and you can expect to see more of Shopify’s developer platform include first-class support for Remix over time.”
salestechstar.com
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. Having raised $27 million in Series B funding, Penny is committed to investing in onboarding, continuous...
salestechstar.com
Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values
Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.
