Toledo, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Recent BGHS grad: Residents can’t expect teachers to teach & students to learn in the worst building in the area

I graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2021. I had a great experience and BGHS shaped me into the person that I am today. I am writing because it is disappointing, and quite frankly insulting, that our town does not want to invest in the current and future young people of our community. A better facility is the bare minimum that this community can provide, so that students at least have working bathrooms, livable learning conditions (heat and cooling) and adequate space and resources.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ryan will be tailgating for votes at BGSU

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is running for the U.S. Senate will be tailgating with students and supporters Wednesday Nov. 2 before the BGSU-Central Michigan football game, starting at 5:30 p.m. Gametime is 7 p.m. Ryan’s orange “Put Ohio Workers First” bus will be parked in the Stroh parking lot....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

‘Service dog’ issue unleashes concerns at senior center

Some fur has been flying recently at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green. Discrepancies in the exact definition of a “service dog” has led to some discourse between a senior who uses a dog to alert her to health problems and others who don’t want a dog in the dining room.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Tim Ryan returns to his alma mater BGSU to tailgate with voters

It was like homecoming for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan Wednesday outside the BGSU football stadium Wednesday evening. Ryan, a Democratic congressman from Warren, Ohio, greeted his former political science professor Marc Simon with a hug. He talked with BGSU students about their careers. And he signed a worn football for Jerry Wicks.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates

Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

