Metalsmith Pat Pruitt offers reality check on Native Art as part of In the Round series at BGSU
Pat Pruitt, a contemporary metalsmith of Laguna, Chiricahua Apache, and Anglo descent, will speak on “I’m way funnier online – a reality check of technology and Native Art,” as part of the In the Round series Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in 228 Multipurpose Room in the Bowein Thompson Student Union on the BGSU campus.
Recent BGHS grad: Residents can’t expect teachers to teach & students to learn in the worst building in the area
I graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2021. I had a great experience and BGHS shaped me into the person that I am today. I am writing because it is disappointing, and quite frankly insulting, that our town does not want to invest in the current and future young people of our community. A better facility is the bare minimum that this community can provide, so that students at least have working bathrooms, livable learning conditions (heat and cooling) and adequate space and resources.
BG Council changes meeting site with large crowd expected for reproductive rights issue
Due to the size of the crowd expected at the Bowling Green City Council meeting on Monday, the location of the meeting has been changed to Wood County Job and Family Services at 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green. Prior to the council meeting, the Community Improvement Committee of...
Ryan will be tailgating for votes at BGSU
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is running for the U.S. Senate will be tailgating with students and supporters Wednesday Nov. 2 before the BGSU-Central Michigan football game, starting at 5:30 p.m. Gametime is 7 p.m. Ryan’s orange “Put Ohio Workers First” bus will be parked in the Stroh parking lot....
‘Service dog’ issue unleashes concerns at senior center
Some fur has been flying recently at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green. Discrepancies in the exact definition of a “service dog” has led to some discourse between a senior who uses a dog to alert her to health problems and others who don’t want a dog in the dining room.
Amendments to offer clarity on ordinance protecting reproductive health decisions
Bowling Green City Council member Nick Rubando will be introducing additional amendments to the recently introduced Ordinance 9031, adopting section 39.01 of the codified ordinances of the City of Bowling Green, concerning unlawful discrimination – at Monday’s meeting at 7 p.m. Originally introduced on Oct. 3, Ordinance 9031...
Tim Ryan returns to his alma mater BGSU to tailgate with voters
It was like homecoming for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan Wednesday outside the BGSU football stadium Wednesday evening. Ryan, a Democratic congressman from Warren, Ohio, greeted his former political science professor Marc Simon with a hug. He talked with BGSU students about their careers. And he signed a worn football for Jerry Wicks.
BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates
Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
