I graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2021. I had a great experience and BGHS shaped me into the person that I am today. I am writing because it is disappointing, and quite frankly insulting, that our town does not want to invest in the current and future young people of our community. A better facility is the bare minimum that this community can provide, so that students at least have working bathrooms, livable learning conditions (heat and cooling) and adequate space and resources.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO