Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
Steelers Reportedly Acquire Veteran Cornerback Will Jackson III From Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears earlier today, are making another trade ahead of the soon-approaching deadline. In a move first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finalizing a trade for Washington Commanders cornerback ...
William Jackson Believed He'd Be With Steelers Years Ago
It took six years for the Pittsburgh Steelers to finally land William Jackson III.
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a second trade before the deadline.
Cornerback William Jackson III allows Steelers to play the coverages they prefer
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, only the New Orleans Saints had played more man coverage than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense had arrayed its secondary in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man on 116 opponent attempts this season, per Sports Info Solutions. And in those man coverage situations, they’ve allowed 66 catches for a league-high 1,046 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.8.
If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't Be Today
One Pittsburgh Steelers insider sees when the move could happen.
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Steelers trading Claypool to Bears for 2nd Round pick
According to a report, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to Chicago. ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the Bears are getting Claypool and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will get a second-round pick.
Mike Tomlin not making changes to Steelers coaching staff during bye week
With one word, coach Mike Tomlin ended any speculation that he might change offensive coordinators during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week. “No,” Tomlin said when asked Wednesday whether any staff changes were forthcoming. He did not elaborate. Second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s job performance has come under question...
Texans are set to play Eagles in challenging Thursday night matchup
In the last two weeks, the Houston Texans have faced running backs Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) and Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), both of whom are in the top five for NFL rushers. On Thursday night, they face another top-ten running back in Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The...
A draft favorite, Jackson becomes Steeler 7 years later
New Steelers corner William Jackson thought he was going to be drafted by the Steelers, what the veteran says about the opportunity now in Pittsburgh
Comments / 0