ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history

Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Cole County Commission candidate questions housing funds

Three private developers have the go-ahead from the Jefferson City Council to use tax credits to help build three so-called ‘workforce housing’ complexes. They would create about 120 – low income apartments. But Cole County Presiding Commissioner candidate Carla Steck wonders if tax dollars will be used to pay for upkeep on the units …
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Semi crash closes Hwy 179

A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy