AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Special "Grand Champion Experience" available to concertgoers at next summer's Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- People who attend concerts at the Red River Valley Fair next summer will have a new way to experience a show. "So with a 'Grand Champion Experience' you get a reserve seat, area near the stage, you get catered food included, there's a private climate controlled restroom, there's a private cash bar, you get early entrance into the show," said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Fair's Director of Marketing and Events.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Park District looking for tenant to replace Legend's at Rose Creek
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is looking for a new tenant to replace Legend's Sports Bar and Grill at Rose Creek. The bar and grill closed its doors over the weekend. Officials say four different groups have toured the facility recently. The goal is to have the building...
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
westfargopacker.org
West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year
Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
11-05-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Minnesota Timberwolves breakdown. 10:22 - 10:30 – High school playoff football breakdown. 10:34 - 10:47 – Troy Mattern Fargo Shanley Head Coach on team's big win and return to State Championship. 10:50 - 10:58:50 – Minnesota Sports talk (Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves)...
valleynewslive.com
Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022. At the diversion inlet structure,...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead gives construction updates on key traffic projects
(Moorhead, MN) -- With the 'end' of construction season nearly here, the City of Moorhead is updating YOU on a number of projects that have caused a few backups in recent weeks and months. Below are updates on some of the season’s larger road construction projects still in progress:
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City leaders aim to find solutions to childcare shortage in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo say they're taking steps to address the childcare crisis. "We've been getting lots of emails and letters as long as I've been in, saying you know help, what can you do," said City Commissioner Mandy George. George says the commission has formed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire rips through North Fargo home
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a house fire broke out just after midnight in North Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio flames were shooting out of the first floor of the home in the 700 block of 12th street North when crews arrived. It...
kfgo.com
Fire burns vacant, boarded up house in North Fargo, cause not determined
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire heavily damaged a vacant house at 714 12th Street North in Fargo. Firefighters responded shortly after midnight Thursday. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the initial call indicated the structure was fully involved. Flames were blowing out of windows on two sides of the house. He says the structure is abandoned, boarded up, and on the list for demolition.
valleynewslive.com
Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well. The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word...
kvrr.com
New Look Bison Women’s Basketball Prepares For 2022 Season
FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s basketball opens their regular season Monday against the Montana Grizzlies. The Bison lost key pieces of last year’s team to graduation but feel this year’s team will be bigger and more athletic as they look to rebound from last year’s 6th place finish in the Summit League. The Bison return only 6 players from last season while bringing in eight new student athletes. Six of the eight newcomers are six feet or over. The bison finished seventh in rebounding last season but could take a major jump with the upgrade in size. Expect a big, fast, and athletic squad this winter. Fourth year head coach Jory Collins says he was able to add key pieces to the squad.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
valleynewslive.com
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
