FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s basketball opens their regular season Monday against the Montana Grizzlies. The Bison lost key pieces of last year’s team to graduation but feel this year’s team will be bigger and more athletic as they look to rebound from last year’s 6th place finish in the Summit League. The Bison return only 6 players from last season while bringing in eight new student athletes. Six of the eight newcomers are six feet or over. The bison finished seventh in rebounding last season but could take a major jump with the upgrade in size. Expect a big, fast, and athletic squad this winter. Fourth year head coach Jory Collins says he was able to add key pieces to the squad.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO