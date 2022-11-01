Read full article on original website
Harold Andrew Crow Jr., retired truck driver
Harold Andrew Crow Jr., 67, known to most as Harry, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home with his wife and family by his side. Harry was born in Philadelphia, PA., March 22, 1955, to the late Harold A. Crow Sr. and Lillian A. Yocum Crow. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Bobby Bernelle; his brother Frank Perry IV; and his canine companion Taz.
Jordan James Gipple, chef, dedicated volunteer
Jordan James Gipple, 56 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Washington, D.C., son of the late James and Patricia (Burke) Gipple. Jordan grew up in the metro D.C. area, and continued to live and work there as a...
Jeffrey David Marcellus, hardworking man
Jeffrey David Marcellus, 54, of Millsboro, and formerly of Schenectady, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Jeff was born Dec. 13, 1967, to the late David and Theresa Marcellus. He was a hard worker,and always willing to lend a hand to friends and family. Jeff enjoyed surf-fishing, riding his motorcycle and being with family. A devoted and proud Pop-Pop, his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. He never missed an event or milestone.
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, devoted matriarch, award-winning quilter
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, 88, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Marlene was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Alice Grace (Mitchell) and Earle (Boots) Bruce Galloway. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to work as a secretary at Fraim Senior Center, in addition to being a tireless homemaker for her five children. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren. Marlene was an award-winning quilter and her sewing talents ranged from Barbie doll clothes to intricate dresses and clothes for her entire family. A fabulous knitter, family and friends welcomed home newborns dressed in outfits made by Marlene. She loved beach time, reading, held her own fishing, and was quite the dancer and bowler. Marlene also kept busy before and after retirement with her friends in Cleland Heights, the Crestmoor Pool gang, her fellow St. E’s volunteers, and of course, her quilting friends at Claymore Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony J. Sosnowik.
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Pop Warner 9U falls to Delmar in battle of unbeatens
It was a battle of two unblemished 6-0 playoff-bound teams Oct. 29, when Delmar visited the Cape 9U Pop Warner squad at Cape Henlopen’s Legends Stadium. The Cape team fought hard, but fell 24-7 to a bigger Delmar team. Cape goes to 6-1 on the season, while the Delmar team moves to 7-0.
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
500 runners from 9 to 90 race over Halloween weekend
A three-day Halloween weekend provided the opportunity for three races with runners spanning the life cycle from 9 to 90. It began with the Sea Witch Half Marathon Oct. 29 at Cape Henlopen State Park, followed by the Sea Witch 5K Oct. 30 at Rehoboth’s Grove Park, and finished Oct. 31 with the Mariner versus Beacon season-ending cross country meet at Cape Henlopen High School.
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
Rehoboth selects giant arbovitae for annual tree lighting Nov. 25
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI
DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. “A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The The post Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Mildred Joyce Marshall, hardworking woman
Mildred Joyce Marshall, 82, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in North Hampton County, Va., to the late Gilmore F. and Josephine Wilgus Elliott. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, William A. Marshall in 2001; as well as three siblings Gilmore Franklin Elliott Sr. Jeannie Oakley and Katherine Costas.
Andrew Martin Hale, skilled millwright
Andrew (Marty) Martin Hale, 57, of Seaford, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Through his sudden bout of sickness, his contagious spirit and humor did not fade. Andrew was born Sept. 30, 1965, in Salisbury, Md. He attended and graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1984. He went on to be in the millwright business for the remainder of his life.
James Noah Rogers, loved racing
James “Jamie” Noah Rogers of Georgetown passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Our protector and anchor lost his battle with prostate cancer. He fought a long, hard battle since 2015 but he was tired. He was born Tuesday, June 29, 1965, in...
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
