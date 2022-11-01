Car catches fire at Pacific Union College in Napa County: Cal Fire

ANGWIN, Calif. ( KRON ) – A passenger vehicle fire on the campus of Pacific Union College was extinguished by Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit early Tuesday, according to a tweet .

The car caught fire at Newton Hall. Cal Fire was joined by the Napa County Fire Department in extinguishing it at 1:50 a.m.

“Firefighters made a good stop to keep it from going into adjacent vehicles,” Cal Fire tweeted.

A video shows firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

