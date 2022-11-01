ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Miami: Pregame notes, updates

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in the latest chapter of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries. Miami holds a 35-31 lead in a series that has been streaky for both teams. After a seven-win...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, wrong on defense for FSU vs. Miami

The Florida State Seminoles were in Miami, Florida this weekend, set to face their first in-state opponent of the season. Hard Rock Stadium featured a sold-out crowd that welcomed the Noles into a “hostile” environment. The Hurricanes have had a disappointing season, despite it being head coach Mario Cristobal’s first year. FSU was favored in the matchup, and a win on the road was vital for the Noles to keep improving. This was Florida State’s chance to secure their first bowl appearance since 2019, and they didn’t disappoint.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

“That was a special game:” Mike Norvell talks blowout win vs. Miami

The Florida State Seminoles spent their Saturday in Miami Gardens, facing off against the Hurricanes on the road. Miami entered the game with uncertainty at the quarterback position, and overall questions with their identity. Florida State may have added to that list of questions with a dominant performance against their in-state rival. The Noles took down the Canes 45-3, leading to the largest margin of defeat in a road game during the series' history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Miami: Halftime thoughts, notes

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) came into the game vs. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) the better team on paper, but in rivalries, it’s common to see that paper ripped to shreds in favor of chaos and mayhem. None of that so far for FSU through two quarters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami

Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State dominates Miami in all phases in blowout win

Florida State- It was a dominant win for the ‘Noles in South Florida, and it was never really close. FSU was the more talented, well-coached football team. Hands down, this was the best game and best half of football (the first) this team has played all season. First Half.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who wins, FSU or Miami?

Thanks to Adam Lichtenstein for joining ‘Line of Scrimmage’ to help breakdown and preview the FSU-UM game this week. Even with the excitement of a top-ranked recruiting class and a new coach, Miami Hurricanes fans just aren’t showing up to the games. There will be a lot of Garnet and Gold in the crowd on Saturday night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU favored over Miami on the road

Florida State vs. Miami week is here. Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four-overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy