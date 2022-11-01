Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes game will be in just a few minutes, live from the Miami Dolphins Stadium and on the ABC Network. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 53.5 points. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Miami: Pregame notes, updates
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in the latest chapter of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries. Miami holds a 35-31 lead in a series that has been streaky for both teams. After a seven-win...
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong on defense for FSU vs. Miami
The Florida State Seminoles were in Miami, Florida this weekend, set to face their first in-state opponent of the season. Hard Rock Stadium featured a sold-out crowd that welcomed the Noles into a “hostile” environment. The Hurricanes have had a disappointing season, despite it being head coach Mario Cristobal’s first year. FSU was favored in the matchup, and a win on the road was vital for the Noles to keep improving. This was Florida State’s chance to secure their first bowl appearance since 2019, and they didn’t disappoint.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Baseball, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news. With some of the fall sports approaching their midseason point, we will continue to keep you...
Tomahawk Nation
“That was a special game:” Mike Norvell talks blowout win vs. Miami
The Florida State Seminoles spent their Saturday in Miami Gardens, facing off against the Hurricanes on the road. Miami entered the game with uncertainty at the quarterback position, and overall questions with their identity. Florida State may have added to that list of questions with a dominant performance against their in-state rival. The Noles took down the Canes 45-3, leading to the largest margin of defeat in a road game during the series' history.
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: FSU embarrasses Miami in largest road win in series history
Since 2013, there have been only two blowouts in the Florida State and Miami rivalry series — that year, a 41-14 FSU victory and in 2020, a 52-10 Hurricanes win. FSU added a third to that list on Saturday night, dominating Miami in all phases of the game en route to a 45-3 victory.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Miami: Halftime thoughts, notes
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) came into the game vs. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) the better team on paper, but in rivalries, it’s common to see that paper ripped to shreds in favor of chaos and mayhem. None of that so far for FSU through two quarters...
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami
Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State dominates Miami in all phases in blowout win
Florida State- It was a dominant win for the ‘Noles in South Florida, and it was never really close. FSU was the more talented, well-coached football team. Hands down, this was the best game and best half of football (the first) this team has played all season. First Half.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
Tomahawk Nation
Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles are in South Florida to face the University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2) tonight in primetime from the Miami Dolphins home stadium in Miami Gardens. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on the ABC network. Florida...
CBS Sports
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who wins, FSU or Miami?
Thanks to Adam Lichtenstein for joining ‘Line of Scrimmage’ to help breakdown and preview the FSU-UM game this week. Even with the excitement of a top-ranked recruiting class and a new coach, Miami Hurricanes fans just aren’t showing up to the games. There will be a lot of Garnet and Gold in the crowd on Saturday night.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored over Miami on the road
Florida State vs. Miami week is here. Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four-overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3) are traveling to South Florida to meet up with the University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2) Saturday night under the lights on national television, from the beautiful Miami Dolphins home stadium in Miami Gardens. The former Dolphins Stadium, which was originally called Joe...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 5 FSU soccer advances over No. 4 Notre Dame to the ACC Tournament Final
No. 5 Florida State (12-2-3) drew with No. 4 Notre Dame (14-2-3) by a 3-3 score tonight in Cary, NC. The Seminoles prevailed on penalties 4-2 to advance to the ACC Championship Game. Game Recap. Florida State took advantage of the first good chance of the game. In the 13th...
Tomahawk Nation
How Jordan Travis became one of the best quarterbacks in the country
From day one at Florida State, Jordan Travis established himself as fast, elusive, slippery — an athlete, and for his first few years, that was one of the only labels that most were willing to attribute to him. This season, he’s changed the perception of himself as an athlete...
They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of Bar-Raising Baddies Ssslaying FAMU’s Homecoming
Compilation of bar-raising baddies who served looks and turned heads at Florida A&M's Homecoming in Tallahassee, Florida
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
