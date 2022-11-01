Read full article on original website
Ray Washburne Spoke to a Sold-Out Crowd at the Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon
Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa Sell welcomed a sold-out crowd at the Dallas Country Club which featured Ray Washburne, president, Highland Park Village and Legacy Sponsor, as the keynote speaker. Burton Rhodes is president, Preservation Park Cities. Honorary chairs are The Honorable Margo Goodwin and The Honorable Tommy Stewart.
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Michele Wheeler: The True Meaning of Texas Hospitality
Texans proudly proclaim, “everything is bigger in Texas.” This extends to big hair, hats, oil, ranches, wide-open spaces, blue skies, personalities, trucks, landmarks, football – and the rate of hotel development. According to hotel development database provider Lodging Econometrics’ Global Construction Pipeline Trend Report, Dallas leads the United States regarding the number of hotel projects underway.
Following the Storms Through Dallas County
Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
Scenes from D CEO’s Corporate Counsel Awards 2022
More than 200 gathered at On the Levee in Dallas in late September for D CEO’s annual Corporate Counsel Awards, honoring exceptional in-house attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth. The festive evening brought together corporate counsels, managing partners, and other professionals to celebrate those whose work over the past year has distinguished them from their peers.
DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop
In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
Dallas Stars Acquire Youth Sports Complex, Plans to Build its Own Multi-sport Facility
As part of the Dallas Stars’ new multi-sport facilities management initiative, the franchise has acquired The MAC, a 38,000-square-foot property in Lewisville. The team also plans to construct a 90,000-square-foot multi-sport facility in Farmers Branch. With eight youth ice rinks up and running throughout North Texas, the Stars have...
Two Really Good Reasons to Vote Early Today
Today is the last day you can vote early in the Texas midterm elections, and so far, 336,270 have cast ballots in Dallas County. That is about 24 percent of the county’s 1,424,971 registered voters, not counting mail-in ballots. The 2022 turnout is down from 2018, when 493,931 voters—38 percent—cast ballots early.
Leading Off (11/4/22)
What to Expect From the Severe Storms Today. It’s looking certain that you’ll want to leave work by lunch today. Bethany gave you the run-down yesterday, which you can read here. This morning’s models show the storm system arriving around noon and continuing through 8 p.m. The worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the storm moves east. There is still a possibility of quarter-sized hail and tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.
Sneak Peek at Dallas’ Trinity Spine Trail (And New Creekside Park)
Yesterday morning I went on a little adventure with some folks I work with, led by a fellow with shaved legs named Philip Hiatt Haigh. P2H is a serious cyclist, which (partly) explains the silky smooth gams. He’s also the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, the folks building The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around Dallas. So when P2H asked if we wanted to come have a look at part of The LOOP called the Spine Trail before it officially opens, we loaded up our bikes.
The Housing Needs of Dallas-Fort Worth’s Growing Tech Sector
Dallas-Fort Worth is becoming increasingly relevant in the fast-moving tech industry. Every year more tech-centric companies move into or are founded in the Dallas metroplex, attracting a highly skilled labor force and strengthening the local economy. The question is, how will the Dallas area meet the housing needs of this growing demographic?
