ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures introduces butterfly encounter

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures’ newest attraction is its enclosed butterfly encounter and garden. The enclosure itself spans 60 feet and is home to seven species of butterflies that are all native to Florida. What You Need To Know. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures has opened...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida leaders warn voter turnout might be low

Five Central Florida leaders said they were concerned about the alarmingly low voter turnout compared to the 2018 midterms on Tuesday, November 2. The Supervisors of Elections from Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia Counties. Central Florida leaders say they worried because voter turnout for early voting is alarmingly low...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Brightline trains test high speeds in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Drivers are urged to use caution over the next few days as Brightline trains will be testing speeds up to 79 MPH. Flaggers will man all crossings through Saturday, Nov. 5. Drivers are being asked to be extra cautious. As trains begin to pass through...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Local cheerleader gives it his all despite battling rare disease

ORLANDO, Fla. — Competitive cheerleading is not for the weak. Top Gun Revs cheerleader Jordan Humes knows that firsthand. Jordan Humes enjoys competitive cheerleading with the Top Gun Revs, but was at risk of giving up the sport. Humes' body was fighting Crohn’s disease, a rare disease that affects...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy