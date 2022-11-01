North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"

Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Public Service Commission Candidate Trygve Hammer: "I feel like [state lawmakers] serve the privileged" instead of average North Dakota residents
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former U.S Marine is seeking to "serve the people" instead of the priveledged, if elected this November General Election. Trygve Hammer is looking for your vote to become a member of the Public Service Commission. He joined WDAY Midday to share his platform, who he thinks current members have forgotten to represent, and what made him decide to run this election cycle.
A big win for North Dakota cattle producers
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Claims of diesel fuel shortages, will North Dakota be affected? Proposed "Clean Energy" solution, is really the answer at this point?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former North Dakota University System Chancellor dies
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former leader of the North Dakota University system has died. Robert Potts died last Friday at his home in Florence, Arkansas after a battle with cancer. Potts served as chancellor from July 2004 to August 2006. "The North Dakota University System and the State Board of...
Salmon spawn has been completed in North Dakota
KX News reporter Taylor Aasen spoke with Russell Kinzler from Game and Fish to talk about this.
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota meat processing industry gets Federal boost
(Bismarck, ND) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly ten-point-five million dollars into North Dakota's meat processing industry. The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting a ten-million dollar grant to create a loan fund to finance the startup and expansion of meat and poultry operations.
Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner
BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Students in North Dakota Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota regulators to meet to discuss Greater Electric Transport Fleet
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota regulators are set to meet concerning a greater electric transportation fleet. A public hearing will be held Thursday to gather comments on increasing the number of electric transportation resources available in the state. The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year requires states to consider...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart: "With that trust Governor Burgum had in me, I hope to gain the trust and confidence of all the North Dakota citizens"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state public service commissioner who was appointed by North Dakota's Governor is sharing why she is running to be elected to the position in the upcoming November General Election. Sheri Haugen-Hoffart is a North Dakota Public Service Commissioner who was appointed in February of 2022 by...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota producer finishes up growing season by harvesting sunflowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up the harvest season by cutting row crops. Stan Boehm is happy with the numbers he’s seeing on his yield monitor as he cuts his sunflower crop. “There’s a good crop out here. That helps everything. The prices are...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Red Cross, Gate City Bank partnering on Quilt Drive
(Bismarck, ND) -- The American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region and Gate City Bank are partnering on a Quilt Drive. Organizers are trying to collect 150 new quilts to share with veterans in VA homes, hospitals, and nursing homes. The quilts can be handmade or bought, with the preferred...
In Bismarck - Something Wrong With This Picture? Yikes
Always Give The Baby The Right Away I Guess...
KFYR-TV
A New Gateway to Science opening in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven across the bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan, then you have probably seen the large building being constructed overlooking the river. The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is expanding yet again. What started in the Gateway Mall in 1994, has now led...
North Dakotans 19+ May Soon Be Gambling At Tribal Casinos.
ND Governor Doug Burgum endorses plan to lower legal gambling age at casinos
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A retired North Dakota business owner and current community organizer is throwing her hat into the ring to represent District 27 in the upcoming November General Election. Sonja Kaye is a North Dakota District 27 State Senate Candidate. She shared her campaign priorities, what people in the...
KFYR-TV
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
Comments / 0