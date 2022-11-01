Read full article on original website
brooklynvegan.com
billy woods announces NYC ‘Church’ release show with AKAI SOLO
Billy woods released his second album of the year, Church, in late September. He's now announced a release show in Brooklyn on December 7 at Baby's All Right. Ahead of that show, he'll play a handful of live dates in Japan, the UK, and Europe. All dates below. The Church...
brooklynvegan.com
Exhibition on ANOHNI’s Blacklips Performance Cult opening in NYC
A new exhibition will focus on the work of Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve, that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995. 29 of those plays will be featured in Blacklips Performance Cult: 13 Ways To Die, running from November 6-December 18, 2022 at Participant Inc on the Lower East Side. Each day will focus on video of a different play; find the full list below.
brooklynvegan.com
Tomberlin adds Brooklyn show after tour with Tegan & Sara
-- TOMBERLIN: 2022-2023 TOUR. Fri, Nov 04 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, US %. Sat, Nov 12 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, US %. Sun, Nov 13 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA, US %. Tue, Nov 15 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA, US %. Wed, Nov...
