A new exhibition will focus on the work of Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve, that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995. 29 of those plays will be featured in Blacklips Performance Cult: 13 Ways To Die, running from November 6-December 18, 2022 at Participant Inc on the Lower East Side. Each day will focus on video of a different play; find the full list below.

