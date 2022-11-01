Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Supreme Court declines to take up Pennsylvania legislative map challenge
(WHTM) – The United States Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case involving the drawing of Pennsylvania’s State House and Senate Districts. Earlier this year Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff challenged the maps drawn after the 2020 census, claiming the process violated the Pennsylvania State Consitution.
Shelby, others support recognizing Alabama’s ‘stayers’ tribe
Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups. “It...
gcaptain.com
U.S. Senator Wicker Condemns ‘Unlawful’ and ‘Unnecessary’ Jones Act Waivers for Puerto Rico
Criticism is mounting over the DHS Secretary’s decision to waive the Jones Act for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, has sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemning his decision to waive the Jones Act for shipments of diesel and LNG to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
WV Supreme Court Justice visits local middle school
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Supreme Court Justice William R. Wooton returned home to Beckley to speak to students about the court system on October 27. Justice Wooton spoke to six classes at Park Middle School. Wooton said it is important for kids to see success stories from local people.
New boundaries put 27th District into play in state Senate race between Roegner, Goetz
Summit County voters will choose between a current Ohio state senator and a child and adolescent psychiatrist as their choice for the state's 27th Senate District. Republican Kristina Roegner, a current Ohio state senator, and Democrat Patricia Goetz, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, are the candidates. After the lengthy redistricting...
pgjonline.com
Judge Questions New Water Permit for 303-Mile Mountain Valley Pipeline
(Reuters) — A federal circuit court judge last week said West Virginia regulators haven't adequately explained how approvals for construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline have been changed to avoid future water pollution, setting up another potential setback for the beleaguered natural gas pipeline. A permit for the 303-mile...
Comments / 0