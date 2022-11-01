ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
gcaptain.com

U.S. Senator Wicker Condemns ‘Unlawful’ and ‘Unnecessary’ Jones Act Waivers for Puerto Rico

Criticism is mounting over the DHS Secretary’s decision to waive the Jones Act for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, has sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemning his decision to waive the Jones Act for shipments of diesel and LNG to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
UTAH STATE
WVNS

WV Supreme Court Justice visits local middle school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Supreme Court Justice William R. Wooton returned home to Beckley to speak to students about the court system on October 27. Justice Wooton spoke to six classes at Park Middle School. Wooton said it is important for kids to see success stories from local people.
BECKLEY, WV
pgjonline.com

Judge Questions New Water Permit for 303-Mile Mountain Valley Pipeline

(Reuters) — A federal circuit court judge last week said West Virginia regulators haven't adequately explained how approvals for construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline have been changed to avoid future water pollution, setting up another potential setback for the beleaguered natural gas pipeline. A permit for the 303-mile...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy