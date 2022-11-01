ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Rain in the Bay Area Tuesday, snow and travel advisory for Sierra

By Kyla Grogan, Alex Baker
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A November rainstorm is bringing a wet start to the month for the Bay Area along with snow and a travel advisory for the Sierra. According to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan, we could get anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain and eight to 16 inches of snow in higher elevations.

Bay Area Forecast: Rain moving through region today

“We’re kicking off November with some very welcome incoming rainfall,” Grogan said. “A cold front rolling down from the Gulf of Alaska arrives Tuesday and stormy weather ahead of it will bring us anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in our urban areas.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

The welcome rain will make for a damp commute for some Tuesday morning, according to Grogan.

“The showers arrive early in the morning Tuesday making for a messy morning commute,” she said.

How long will the rain last?

With the ongoing drought conditions, the question is, how long will this rain last? According to Grogan, at least until this afternoon.

“Welcome November rain is falling on the Bay Area today and will continue through the afternoon,” she said. “The heaviest showers should pass by us by around 4 p.m. today but we will continue to see unsettled weather capable of producing additional rainfall and pop-up showers throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.”

The November rain is also expected to bring with it some cool, fall temperatures and wind.

“We are also seeing the wind pick up and we will continue to have breezy conditions throughout today with gusts up to 30 mph possible,” said Grogan. “Behind this system we will see our coldest air of the season filter in dropping temps in our inland valleys into the 30s.”

“Our daily highs will also be well below average behind this system,” added Grogan.

First snow of the season?

“Rain for us means snow for the Sierra and we’re seeing that take shape as well,” Grogan added. “Travel is highly discouraged as parts of the Sierra remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. They’re expecting 3-8″ of snow above 5,500 feet and 8-16″ above 7,000 feet.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

Travel advisory due to weather

“Winds could gust up to 55 mph so to reiterate, it’s time to stay put in the mountains and wait the system out as travel could be treacherous,” advised Grogan. “After this system wraps up we have another shot at some rain in the latter half of next weekend.”

As to how this week’s storm could impact our rainy season and the ongoing drought?

“Off to a good start!” Grogan said.

