Read full article on original website
Related
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
We made the ultimate 10-track album from Metallica’s Load and Reload to prove the haters wrong
Metallica’s Load and Reload albums deserve way more love than they get, as this 10-track ‘best of’ shows. Have there ever been any albums that have had much hate heaped on them as Metallica’s Load and Reload. Wait, what’s that? Oh, yeah, St Anger. Sorry, ignore that.
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
5 essential death metal albums… for people who want to get into death metal
Wondering where to start with death metal? These five albums should be your jumping off point
Sharts, TikTok and a worrying omen for Papa Emeritus IV: the new Ghost video chapter is a trip (er, literally)
We think Ghost's fans are gonna be dissecting this one for quite a while
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume
The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale. “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’
Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
The Nightmare Before Christmas' This Is Halloween and Sally's Song undergo metal makeovers with monstrously impressive results
Hear metal versions of songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack, complete with gnarly scream vocals and heavy riffs, courtesy of two talented TikTok musicians
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary to Feature Never-Before-Seen Footage
“This is a big album for me,” Neil Young said of 1972’s Harvest in a statement. “50 years ago, I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now, when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.”
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Dave Grohl once named the band who were his 'biggest songwriting influence'
Dave Grohl wasn't really a songwriter until he was forced to become one - and he owes more to one band and one man than anyone else
D.H. Peligro: 5 Things About The Dead Kennedys Drummer Dead At 63
D.H. Peligro was a drummer who played for The Dead Kennedys and other bands. He passed away at the age of 63 on Oct. 28. His death was announced by The Dead Kennedys on Instagram. D.H. Peligro, the drummer for The Dead Kennedys, died at the age of 63 on...
Comments / 0