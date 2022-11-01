ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)

When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Pitchfork

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Rolling Stone

Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume

The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale.  “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’

Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.

