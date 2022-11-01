​​In the summer of 2015, no one was cooler than Migos. Hailed as stylistic innovators, they were known for their signature triplet flow that dominated the charts, doing laps around the usual suspects on the Top 40, all while Offset was inconveniently behind bars. That left two members to represent Migos in public as their star began to rise: Quavo, the group’s charismatic leader, and his three-years-younger nephew, Takeoff. Quavo did most of the talking when I went to Atlanta that year to write Rolling Stone’s first profile of Migos. Takeoff was quieter, more reserved, and happy to play the...

2 DAYS AGO