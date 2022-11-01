ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Maya Rudolph Gets Candid About Feeling ‘Humiliated’ During Her First Appearance On David Letterman’s The Late Show

By Caroline Young
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IblT_0iuUJ3u200

Maya Rudolph is a brilliant actress and comedian known for a slew of iconic performances in films like Bridesmaids and shows like Netflix’s Big Mouth . Rudolph was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2000 to 2007, and followed her impressive tenure with a variety of interesting projects. She has returned to SNL periodically to play Vice President Kamala Harris starting in 2020, and recently revealed her rise to becoming one of the most successful comedic performers working today wasn’t always smooth sailing, specifically mentioning an upsetting appearance on David Letterman’s late night show.

The Loot star opened up to The Wall Street Journal about some of the more difficult situations she ran into during her meteoric rise to prominence. In particular, she detailed an instance when she visited the Late Show with David Letterman, and was made to feel embarrassed during her first-ever talk show appearance. She blames her lack of experience for how she handled the incident, saying:

I did not have a good time. He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated. I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet. I’ve definitely gotten much better. When I’m uncomfortable, I try to be funny.

This is a very awkward situation, and was probably difficult to open up about. As a first time talk show guest, the experience must have been overwhelming. In addition, Rudolph clearly admired Letterman quite a bit, so such an experience meeting him for the first time may have thrown her off. Having a public persona to showcase on a talk show is a lot to ask for a novice. The SNL alum probably would have handled the situation much differently now, as she has plenty of experience.

Since her awkward Letterman appearance, the Wine Country star has shined on talk shows, and seemingly has reflected back on the experience artistically. In her show, Loot , her character appears on the popular (real) spicy-wing talk show Hot Ones , where celebrities answer serious questions while eating impossibly spicy chicken wings. Her character, Molly, has a complete meltdown. The scene is hilarious, and may act as an homage to past talk show appearances gone wrong.

Rudolph doesn’t have to “try to be funny” as she puts it. At least from the outside, she comes off as naturally hilarious, especially on Loot , which is currently streaming for Apple TV+ subscribers . She plays the ex-wife of a billionaire who is trying to create her own legacy post-divorce. In addition, Rudolph will be starring alongside Amy Adams in Disenchanted , a sequel to 2007’s Enchanted. The film will be available with a Disney+ subscription on November 18.

You can currently catch Maya Rudolph on Loot , or hosting a baking reality show, Baking It, which is streaming for Peacock subscribers . Amy Poehler is joining her for the upcoming season, so it should be a lot of fun, especially ahead of the holiday season. For more information on other shows coming to streaming, make sure to consult our 2022 fall TV premiere dates.

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

Cast Of 'The View' Ignores Alyssa Farah Griffin During Commercial Breaks, Claims Eyewitness: 'She Stood There Awkwardly'

Conservative journalist Alyssa Farah Griffin became a permanent fixture at The View just one month ago, but she's already ruffled feathers with her cohosts. According to an eyewitness present at the Thursday, October 6, taping of the series, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications kept to herself when the cameras stopped rolling — though Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin all chitchatted together."During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," said the source. "Sunny was the only one to initiate...
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Appears To Subtly Shade Matthew Perry's Tell-All Memoir As She Says Life Is 'Messy'

Courteney Cox is getting real about the ups and downs of life. On Monday, October 31 — a mere day before her onscreen husband Matthew Perry released his bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — the Friends star took to Instagram to display just how "messy" life can get."Life can be messy sometimes," Cox captioned the video that showed herself in a maid's outfit wiping up fake blood and swinging back red wine. MATTHEW PERRY RECALLS 'LONG, ELABORATE MAKE-OUT' WITH VALERIE BERTINELLI WHILE EDDIE VAN HALEN WAS PASSED OUT DRUNK"No matter what the costume is, you still...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy