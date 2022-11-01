ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: New Rules for 2023 Strengthen Chances To Qualify

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWCoi_0iuUJ0Fr00
©iStock.com

The Biden administration announced on Oct. 25 executive actions that will bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education declared. One such action: credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

The PSLF Program forgives the remaining balance on Direct Loans after borrowers have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer, according to the Education Department.

The new actions will provide borrowers with many of the same benefits going to those who have applied for PSLF under the temporary changes — the “Limited PSLF Waiver” — before its Oct. 31, 2022 end date, the department indicated in a press release.

“I’m incredibly proud that the Biden-Harris team’s temporary changes to Public Service Loan Forgiveness helped over 236,000 teachers, nurses, veterans, government employees and other public service workers secure more than $14 billion in debt relief,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was quoted as saying in an Oct. 25 press release. “Today, we’re encouraging public service workers to take advantage of the program’s temporary changes before the deadline on October 31. At the same time, we’re taking bold steps that will automatically move more hardworking public service workers closer to forgiveness and making permanent changes to reduce the red tape that riddled the PSLF program. The Biden-Harris team is as committed as ever to upholding the promise of PSLF and ensuring borrowers who devote their careers to teaching our children, strengthening our communities, and serving our nation get the relief they’ve earned.”

Save for Your Future

The final regulations the department announced, which will be implemented July 1, 2023, “will reduce regulatory barriers that have historically made it harder for borrowers to make progress toward PSLF forgiveness.”

These regulations will allow borrowers to receive credit toward PSLF on payments that are made late, in installments, or in a lump sum, while prior rules only counted a payment as eligible if it was made in full within 15 days of its due date, according to a fact sheet.

In addition, as of July, certain periods in deferment or forbearance toward PSLF will be counted, including cancer treatment deferment or military service deferment, or economic hardship deferment.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

The new rules will also simplify the criteria to help borrowers certify employment and provide opportunities to correct problems, according to the fact sheet.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Save for Your Future

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0iuUJ0Fr00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Comments / 16

Weldon Bynum
2d ago

Except it's illegal. Biden has no authority to do this. Just a ploy to get votes for midterms. After that it will fall apart.

Reply
16
Griff
2d ago

It’s not loan forgiveness, it’s passing on a personal loan to the taxpayer 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply
13
Related
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
The Hill

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize. “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s...
CNET

Who Gets Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief? These Folks Don't Need to Apply

President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers still hangs in legal limbo, but the applications for onetime student loan debt relief keep coming. In a speech last Friday, Biden said that "just close to 22 million people" have filed for relief using the Department of Education's online application.
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
209K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy