ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DOJ: Risk of Arizona voter intimidation 'significant' with ballot drop box monitoring

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH3U5_0iuUIvw200

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department on Monday indicated support of an Arizona lawsuit accusing groups monitoring ballot drop boxes of illegal voter intimidation.

"When private citizens form 'ballot security forces' and attempt to take over the State’s legitimate role of overseeing and policing elections, the risk of voter intimidation—and violating federal law—is significant," the Justice Department wrote in a "statement of interest" in the case.

The DOJ described filming or harassing voters as examples of “vigilante ballot security measures,” suggesting those behaviors violate the federal Voting Rights Act.

In its complaint filed Oct. 25, the League of Women Voters claims that organized efforts to monitor voters, sometimes carrying firearms or wearing military tactical gear, is a "scheme" that undermines voters' rights to cast ballots free of intimidation, threat or coercion.

The civics group also claims the defendants are affiliated with the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group on trial in a D.C. federal court for seditious conspiracy in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Attorneys for Oklahoma resident Melody Jennings, the founder of the conservative Clean Elections USA group that has organized at least some drop box monitoring, have said the proposed injunctions in both suits are too broad and would infringe on the observers' First Amendment rights.

"Our clients have a right to film and photograph, especially in areas that are on the street or public buildings," said attorney Alexander Kolodin at Monday's status hearing. "These are not places where individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy."

The department's filing comes just days after a federal judge in Arizona declined to stop ballot drop box monitors from gathering outside voting locations in the state, writing in his decision that he struggled to "craft a meaningful form of injunctive relief that does not violate Defendants’ First Amendment rights and those of the drop box observers."

That lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, was appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Contributing: Sasha Hupka, Arizona Republic

Comments / 12

Timothy Breslin
2d ago

if I am doing nothing wrong why would I feel intimated. No laws are being broken so stay focused

Reply(1)
10
Jeff DeWitt
2d ago

THIS DOJ is more concerned with protecting vote fraud on the part of the Democrats than possible voter intimidation.

Reply(1)
7
Patrick Chapman
2d ago

The DOJ are Gestapo intimidating voter turn out. People are allowed 150 ft from a polling station

Reply(3)
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
People

Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'

"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy