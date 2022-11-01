ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County Elections Center offering extended hours

By MTN News
 2 days ago
MISSOULA - Residents who need to register to vote or make changes to their registration must now do so in person at a satellite voter event or at the Missoula County Elections Office.

Voter services will be provided in the green warehouse on the east side of the Elections Center on Russell Street.

The Elections Center will be open for extended hours on the following dates:

  • Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 1-4: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While voter registration will be available on Election Day, elections officials encourage residents to register or update their registration ahead of time.

Based on previous elections, wait times on Election Day could be up to two hours, while current wait times at the Elections Center are less than 10 minutes.

To check your voter registration, click here .

The Missoula County Elections Center is providing satellite office services at the following locations:

  • Seeley Lake: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Tax Extension Office which is located at 3360 Montana Highway 83
  • Evaro: Friday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 7 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 7, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gray Wolf Peak Casino on US Highway 93.

