Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
Emotional Day at Bronx District Attorney’s 5K Annual Walk/Run/Roll to Prevent Domestic Violence
With 797 chronic domestic violence complaints logged in The Bronx from July 2020 to December 2021, the Office of Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark, hosted its “5th Annual 5K Run/Walk/Roll to End Domestic Violence” on Saturday, Oct. 15, to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The free event was co-sponsored by the NY Yankees and the Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, in partnership with the NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, BronxCare Health System, and the Bronx Women’s Bar Association.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: John Zaccaro Jr. on Quality of Life, Housing & Education
In the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, voters of Assembly District 80 will decide who best represents their interests in Albany. Running for the seat on behalf of the Democratic Party is a former A.D. 80 male district leader, John Zaccaro Jr., who served in the latter role from 2018 to 2020. If elected to the assembly, he will replace incumbent assembly member, Nathalia Fernandez, who is running as the Democratic nominee in the State Senate District 34 race.
riverdalepress.com
BREAKING NEWS: Montefiore nurses, residents want to be heard
Montefiore Medical Center faces union issues on two fronts in the past week. The nurses union spoke out on staffing shortage and the resident physicians and fellows seek recognition of their union amid staff shortages and Bronx clinic closures. On Friday members of the New York State Nurses Association spoke...
More than 1,000 doctors-in-training at Bronx hospital announce unionization
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center on April 24, 2020. The new unionization movement began during the pandemic's first wave, when medical residents struggled to obtain enough protective equipment. More than 65% of the doctors-in-training at Montefiore have pledged their support for the union, giving them a strong majority, organizers said. [ more › ]
Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing
Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
A Better Way to Screen for Lung Cancer
HEALTH - As a native New Yorker, born in Brooklyn and raised in Manhattan, I grew up going to the local hospitals for my care. I never questioned the quality of care I received. I just assumed that my parents and doctors knew what was best. I was fortunate. As I grew older and became a doctor myself, I came to realize just how lucky I was.
norwoodnews.org
City Agencies to Host Bronx “Idea Generation” Session on “The People’s Money”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch, on Sept. 14, of The People’s Money initiative, a citywide participatory budgeting process, whereby the people decide how to spend funds to improve their local communities. Now, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), NYC Civic Engagement Commission (CEC), and the Mayor’s Office for Community & Ethnic Media are highlighting an upcoming series of boroughwide, idea generation sessions on “The People’s Money.”
Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nathaniel Booker said he was working in Baltimore when he got the call from his ex-girlfriend that their toddler daughter had an injury. “She said my daughter hurt her arm, and she didn’t take her to the hospital because she had an ‘open’ ACS case,” Booker recalled. ACS refers to the […]
norwoodnews.org
Male Pedestrian Struck by Car Dies in Bronx River Parkway Road Collision
A man has died following a road accident on Bronx River Parkway, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at around 10.24 p.m. when officers from the 52nd precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision. They said a pedestrian was struck on the Bronx River Parkway in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway (Exit 7E).
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in the South Bronx
Applications are being accepted for an affordable housing lottery for 42 newly constructed apartments at 740 Brook Ave. in the South Bronx. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $165,500 depending on the size of the household. The...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
In one Brooklyn neighborhood, the worsening mental health crisis sparks growing alarm but few answers
Random attacks. Record homelessness numbers. A shortfall in services. The outward signs of a deepening mental health crisis are growing in New York City. But few places have to live with it as closely as East New York. The Brooklyn neighborhood, which leads the city in most serious categories of crime, faces high numbers of mental heath emergencies. The rate of adult psychiatric ...
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
fox5ny.com
Vigil for Rev. Calvin Butts in Harlem
A candlelight vigil in honor of the late Rev. Calvin Butts III was held outside Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change in Harlem on Wednesday evening. Butts was the senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years. The reverend died at home in New York on Oct. 28, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire
NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
Gotham Gazette
Latino New Yorkers Know Governor Hochul is Fighting For Us
Every election season, Latinos have the same conversations about how political candidates engage with us. My constituents and I are used to seeing chronic underinvestment despite big promises, and our communities are used to feeling like an afterthought. It’s far too easy for us to succumb to cynicism about our political leaders’ commitment to fighting for us.
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
Community gathers to remember 4 family members killed in Bronx fire
Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember the four lives lost in a devastating fire in the Bronx over the weekend.
