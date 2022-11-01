Donate to Christian Center’s children’s Coat Drive before the coming snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah —November 1 is the final day to donate warm coats to The Christian Center of Park City’s (CCPC) annual Coat Drive portion of its winter-time Operation Hope.



Summit County families participating in CCPC’s Operation Hope program can select a coat for each of their children again this year, “Thanks to the generosity of the Park City community,” Jessica Bryant, CCPC Marketing Manager and Grant Writer, told TownLift.

The self-selection model of shopping for coats brings dignity and a trauma-informed approach to receiving assistance at a sensitive time of year for many families.

Donated coats are required to be new, with tags on.

Coat donation drop-off boxes locations:

Last year roughly 750 coats were distributed to Summit County families and children who live at the Goshute Reservation in Western Utah. Local businesses host coat drive boxes, individual donors shop and drop coats at CCPC, and many people choose from an Amazon Wish List when shopping for new coats.



This year they anticipate roughly 800 children will receive new coats when their parents come to CCPC for Operation Hope Registration on November 2 and 3.



Toy drives for the big event in December are already underway.

Click here to sign up for a slot to volunteer to distribute toys and coats.

