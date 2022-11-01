ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Football Overwhelms the Hoosiers, 45-14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
GoPSUsports.com

No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions, Spartans Battle for B1G Tournament Title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's soccer program will face Michigan State in the B1G Tournament Championship at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions have eight B1G tournament titles, the most in conference history and will be looking for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Forces Overtime with Three-Goal Third, Falls to No. 1/1 Michigan, 4-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 13 Penn State erased a three-goal third period deficit late in the game as the Nittany Lions scored three goals in 3:59 to pull even with No. 1 Michigan and force overtime. The Wolverines, however, needed just 24 seconds of the extra frame to tally the game-winning goal for the 4-3 victory in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

PSU Advances to B1G Tournament Championship, Blanks Northwestern 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two first half goals lifted sixth seed Penn State over second seed Northwestern in the B1G tournament semifinals on Thursday evening clinching the Nittany Lions a spot in the championship match on Sunday. Penn State played Northwestern for the first time this season and eliminated them...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 3 Penn State Falls 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a tough 2-1 game to No. 6 Michigan (13-5) in the first of Friday's two Big Ten Tournament semifinal games in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions fell victim to two penalty stroke goals to the Wolverines and will now await their match-up in the NCAA tournament with the announcement of the official field Sunday night at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Names 2022-23 Team Captains

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men's Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry announced Thursday that Nittany Lion seniors Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett have each been selected as team captains for the 2022-23 season. "Jalen, Seth, Andrew and Myles have each been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Welcomes No. 1/1 Michigan for B1G Series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions open their Big Ten home slate as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines travel to Hockey Valley for a pair of games this weekend. This marks the first time in over eight years that the No. 1 ranked team in the nation will visit Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/11 Women's Hockey Falls 3-1 to Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Late scoring by Mercyhurst led to a 3-1 defeat for No. 11/11 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. After a scoreless first period, Mercyhurst got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Sydney Pedersen 12:33 into the frame to put the Lakers ahead 1-0. The Nittany Lions...
ERIE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 1/1 Michigan, 3-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out the No. 1 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, in front of a packed crowd in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The win was the first for the Nittany Lions...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/11 Penn State Set to Host Mercyhurst Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 11/11 Penn State returns to Pegula Ice Arena to begin a two-game series with Mercyhurst starting on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) | Mercyhurst Game Notes (PDF) Promotions: Food Drive at Pegula!. BACK AT HOME. Mercyhurst will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

