Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Football Overwhelms the Hoosiers, 45-14
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions, Spartans Battle for B1G Tournament Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's soccer program will face Michigan State in the B1G Tournament Championship at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions have eight B1G tournament titles, the most in conference history and will be looking for...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Forces Overtime with Three-Goal Third, Falls to No. 1/1 Michigan, 4-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 13 Penn State erased a three-goal third period deficit late in the game as the Nittany Lions scored three goals in 3:59 to pull even with No. 1 Michigan and force overtime. The Wolverines, however, needed just 24 seconds of the extra frame to tally the game-winning goal for the 4-3 victory in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men’s Swimming and Diving is Victorious against West Virginia in First Home Meet of the Season
University Park, Pa. – Penn State men's swimming & diving beat West Virginia, 200.5-96.5 Saturday, November 5 at McCoy Natatorium. Sophomore Victor Baganha and freshman Eduardo Cisternas highlighted the team, claiming a pair of individual victories each in the free and fly events. "I asked the guys to really...
GoPSUsports.com
PSU Advances to B1G Tournament Championship, Blanks Northwestern 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two first half goals lifted sixth seed Penn State over second seed Northwestern in the B1G tournament semifinals on Thursday evening clinching the Nittany Lions a spot in the championship match on Sunday. Penn State played Northwestern for the first time this season and eliminated them...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 3 Penn State Falls 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a tough 2-1 game to No. 6 Michigan (13-5) in the first of Friday's two Big Ten Tournament semifinal games in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions fell victim to two penalty stroke goals to the Wolverines and will now await their match-up in the NCAA tournament with the announcement of the official field Sunday night at 10 p.m.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Names 2022-23 Team Captains
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men's Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry announced Thursday that Nittany Lion seniors Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett have each been selected as team captains for the 2022-23 season. "Jalen, Seth, Andrew and Myles have each been...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Welcomes No. 1/1 Michigan for B1G Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions open their Big Ten home slate as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines travel to Hockey Valley for a pair of games this weekend. This marks the first time in over eight years that the No. 1 ranked team in the nation will visit Pegula Ice Arena.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/11 Women's Hockey Falls 3-1 to Mercyhurst
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Late scoring by Mercyhurst led to a 3-1 defeat for No. 11/11 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. After a scoreless first period, Mercyhurst got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Sydney Pedersen 12:33 into the frame to put the Lakers ahead 1-0. The Nittany Lions...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 1/1 Michigan, 3-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out the No. 1 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, in front of a packed crowd in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The win was the first for the Nittany Lions...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/11 Penn State Set to Host Mercyhurst Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 11/11 Penn State returns to Pegula Ice Arena to begin a two-game series with Mercyhurst starting on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) | Mercyhurst Game Notes (PDF) Promotions: Food Drive at Pegula!. BACK AT HOME. Mercyhurst will be...
GoPSUsports.com
Swimming & Diving Returns to McCoy Natatorium for First Home Meet of the Season
University Park, Pa. – Penn State swimming & diving hosts its first home meet of the season, welcoming West Virginia to McCoy Natatorium. The Nittany Lions begun the season after competing on the road in Pittsburgh and Annapolis. The event, split into two days, begins with the women's squads...
Comments / 0