Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said last night around 10:11 p.m., 59-year-old Southern Shores resident William Lee Miller was driving alone in his 2005 Dodge Caravan and collided with a man riding a Trek bike.

The bicyclist has been identified as Adam Alexander Simon, a 27-year-old Kill Devil Hills resident. The incident occurred when Simon was crossing U.S. Route 158 from West to East at Avalon Drive.

Miller called 911 but when authorities arrived, they were unable to revive Simon and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say Miller showed “no signs of impairment” and he currently has no charges pending against him.

The police department is asking for potential witnesses to contact them at 252-449-5337.