BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO