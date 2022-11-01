Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Lake Michigan bike path connects Illinois to Indiana and the Mitten
Michigan, Indiana and Illinois residents will be able to explore all three states through a nonmotorized bike path along the south shore of Lake Michigan — the Marquette Greenway Trail. The new trail, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through a $17.8 million grant, will span 58 miles, connecting Michigan's...
‘Peace And Love’ Michigan Lakefront Home Is One Of A Kind
A one-of-a-kind beachfront home is on the market for the first time ever. This particular home known as the Peace & Love House sits on beautiful Lake Michigan and even has a pool. If you associate peace and love with tye-die and lava lamps, think again. This home may feature...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
WISH-TV
Lottery ticket worth $354,500 sold in northern Indiana
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Ca$h 5 Hoosier Lottery ticket sold at a Fulton County convenience store hit the jackpot. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing — 9-10-18-26-43 — for $354,500, says a news release from Megan Wade-Taxter, public relations manager of the Hoosier Lottery. The Wednesday night jackpot was set at $75,000. Drawings are at 11 p.m. nightly.
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
WNDU
The LOGAN Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend. LOGAN’s Holiday Bazaar will return for the first time since the pandemic. Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients. There will...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WNDU
Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
WNDU
Salvation Army hosts ‘Red Kettle Kickoff’ in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year! The Salvation Army is bringing out the red kettles to start its Christmas campaign. During a news conference on Wednesday in Elkhart, LTS. Corps Officer Joshua Hubbard shared how important this fundraiser is for the organization. “Having a kettle kickoff...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo announces death of howler monkey Eva
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved animal has passed away at the Potawatomi Zoo. On Tuesday, the zoo announced that 16-year-old Eva, a black and gold howler monkey, passed away in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Eva suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage two weeks ago and never fully...
indiana105.com
Indiana 105 @ Grand Opening of Tractor Supply in Portage
Join “The Mullet Man”, Mike Summers Saturday, November 5th for the Grand Opening of the new Tractor Supply location in Portage (at 6221 U.S. Highway 6)! Mike will broadcast from 11am until 1pm during the grand-opening sale, where you can get a free Tractor Supply hat, while supplies last! Get everything you need to wrap up your fall projects at the grand-opening sale at the new Tractor Supply in Portage!
WNDU
Fundraiser held for Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Center for Hospice Care held a record-breaking fundraiser on Wednesday. Over 300 people gathered at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart for a “Circle of Caring Award Dinner.”. “Center for Hospice is a beautiful organization that can help facilitate end of life living that is respectful...
