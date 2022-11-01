ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Men’s Health Awareness Month: 3 men share the moments that shaped their approach to self-care

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqOFF_0iuUI6Ra00

We asked three men with very different stories to tell us about their own health journeys, and the moments that shaped their approach to self-care…

Tom Gozney, 37, lives in Hampshire with wife Laura, son Ty, four, and daughter Eden, two. His pizza oven business, Gozney (gozney.com), recently released a Signature Edition Roccbox, with £40 from each sale being donated to charities supporting people with drug and alcohol dependencies, including With You in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
Daily Mail

The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?

Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
thedailytexan.com

Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners

A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Well+Good

Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead

When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
newschain

These clever hacks will help keep you warm and cosy at home

As the conversation heats up around the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for the easiest ways to stay warm at home – without running up the bills. It’s been an unseasonably mild autumn, but winter is looming – and we’d prefer to focus on the joys of the festive season, rather than worrying about energy bills.
StaceyNHerrera

Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
newschain

Emergency chiefs apologise over ‘inadequate’ Manchester Arena bombing response

Police, fire and ambulance chiefs offered profuse apologies after a scathing report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing. One of the 22 people murdered in the suicide attack would probably have survived but for the failures on the night, the report said, which made 149 recommendations in light of the public inquiry into the bombing.
newschain

Kanye West posts on Twitter for first time since Elon Musk’s takeover

Kanye West has made his first post on Twitter since the social media platform’s takeover by Elon Musk. The US rapper shared a captionless photo of NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving on Wednesday. It received more than 30,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted. West, who has legally...
newschain

Shanghai Disneyland visitors blocked from leaving park due to Covid testing

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of coronavirus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced. The park closed on Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Company and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 830pm local time.
newschain

Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
newschain

Women’s Nations League to kick off next year

A Women’s Nations League will begin next year, UEFA has announced. The competition, which will link into qualification for the European Championship and the World Cup, will start in autumn 2023, European football’s governing body said. As with the men’s Nations League, countries will be divided into leagues...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
164K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy