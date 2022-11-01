Men’s Health Awareness Month: 3 men share the moments that shaped their approach to self-care

We asked three men with very different stories to tell us about their own health journeys, and the moments that shaped their approach to self-care…

Tom Gozney, 37, lives in Hampshire with wife Laura, son Ty, four, and daughter Eden, two. His pizza oven business, Gozney (gozney.com), recently released a Signature Edition Roccbox, with £40 from each sale being donated to charities supporting people with drug and alcohol dependencies, including With You in the UK.