WASHINGTON (TND) — Takeoff, one of the rappers in the group Migos, died at the age of 28 early Tuesday morning, a representative confirmed to The Associated Press. TMZ posted photos of a bloody scene with a then-unidentified Black man lying on the ground outside a bowling alley. Sources within law enforcement and multiple eyewitnesses told TMZ the fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens, without identifying Takeoff, said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO