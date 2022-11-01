ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Every NFL team Taylor Swift is snubbing on her ‘Eras’ stadium tour

The world is in the grips of Midnights madness. Taylor Swift’s latest studio album is dominating charts like nothing has in history, currently owning all Top 10 spots on the Billboard 100. Now, Swift has announced her first major stadium tour in five years — and before you get...
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGME

Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28, shot in Houston

WASHINGTON (TND) — Takeoff, one of the rappers in the group Migos, died at the age of 28 early Tuesday morning, a representative confirmed to The Associated Press. TMZ posted photos of a bloody scene with a then-unidentified Black man lying on the ground outside a bowling alley. Sources within law enforcement and multiple eyewitnesses told TMZ the fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens, without identifying Takeoff, said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy