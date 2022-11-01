Just days before Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, he spoke about how it was time for him to be recognized for his work — and that he didn’t want the praise to arrive after he was gone. Last week, Takeoff and Quavo appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast to speak about their duo album, Only Built for Infinity Links, and their career success in Migos. On the show, host N.O.R.E. praised Takeoff — known for being the more laidback, quiet member of Migos — for “shining” on the album with Quavo, adding that the new LP seemed to...

