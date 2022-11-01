Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
Braun Strowman Takes Jab At ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Mustafa Ali, Chris Jericho, And More Respond
Braun Strowman tried to brag about the match that he had with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 at the expense of "flippy flipper" wrestlers. Several wrestlers, in turn, responded to him. At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman faced off against Omos in a battle of the Giants. In the...
Baron Black Reflects On Mike Bailey Bout, Calls Shoot Taylor His Son
Baron Black is still the ICON World Champion. Black successfully defended the ICON World Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Battle Slam Thriller in arguably the best match in Battle Slam history. Bailey is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion who has stepped in the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and more in 2022.
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance: 'The Paul Brothers Will Be WWE Champions'
Jake Paul caught the WWE bug. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan's match with Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Now,...
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Roman Reigns Reacts To Crown Jewel Win, Logan Paul Goes Viral, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 5, 2022. - Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul tonight, and after, Roman bragged about the "One Lucky Shot" not working out. - Logan went viral today with his first-person POV frog splash. His video is already amassing tens of thousands of views.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals
The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
Jeff Jarrett Is Excited For His New Roles In AEW, Loves The Wrestling Business More Than He Ever Has
Jeff Jarrett is excited about the future of AEW and the next chapter of his career. On Wednesday, November 2, Jeff Jarrett arrived at All Elite Wrestling, smashing a guitar over the head of Darby Allin and letting him know that Sting had become his ultimate weakness. Later on that night, it was revealed that Jeff Jarrett is now the Director of Business Development behind the camera for AEW and once again, a new journey begins for the third-generation wrestling personality.
Bobby Lashley Responds To Kurt Angle's Comments About Their World Title Match In 2015
Bobby Lashley responds to Kurt Angle's comments about their match in 2015. Angle beat Lashey to win the TNA World Championship on the March 20, 2015 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On a recent episode of his podcast, Angle described how he had been considering retirement ahead of the match, but the bout gave him the confidence he needed to keep going.
Bianca Belair Works Out WIth Sheamus, Alan Angels Found A New Group Of Creepers | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 4, 2022. - Bianca Belair is the latest guest working out with Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts. Check out the full video above. - Alan Angels, who joined Violent by Design on IMPACT last night had some choice words for his...
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown October 24-28
- Candice LeRae's segment wasn't listed on internal runsheets, nor was Seth Rollins appearing on commentary. - Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was the post-show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. - Triple H and Bruce Prichard ran WWE Raw. - Von Wagner and Kiana James of NXT were both...
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead
New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July
Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation
With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Rick Ross BETTER THAN HEENAN!? Colt Cabana, Crown Jewel | Grapsody 11/4/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here for a special Friday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 4 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW and more!
WWE SmackDown Draws Nearly 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership On 11/4/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers.
Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
