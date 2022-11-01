ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baron Black Reflects On Mike Bailey Bout, Calls Shoot Taylor His Son

Baron Black is still the ICON World Champion. Black successfully defended the ICON World Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Battle Slam Thriller in arguably the best match in Battle Slam history. Bailey is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion who has stepped in the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and more in 2022.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel

Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals

The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Jeff Jarrett Is Excited For His New Roles In AEW, Loves The Wrestling Business More Than He Ever Has

Jeff Jarrett is excited about the future of AEW and the next chapter of his career. On Wednesday, November 2, Jeff Jarrett arrived at All Elite Wrestling, smashing a guitar over the head of Darby Allin and letting him know that Sting had become his ultimate weakness. Later on that night, it was revealed that Jeff Jarrett is now the Director of Business Development behind the camera for AEW and once again, a new journey begins for the third-generation wrestling personality.
Bobby Lashley Responds To Kurt Angle's Comments About Their World Title Match In 2015

Bobby Lashley responds to Kurt Angle's comments about their match in 2015. Angle beat Lashey to win the TNA World Championship on the March 20, 2015 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On a recent episode of his podcast, Angle described how he had been considering retirement ahead of the match, but the bout gave him the confidence he needed to keep going.
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown October 24-28

- Candice LeRae's segment wasn't listed on internal runsheets, nor was Seth Rollins appearing on commentary. - Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was the post-show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. - Triple H and Bruce Prichard ran WWE Raw. - Von Wagner and Kiana James of NXT were both...
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July

Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation

With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
WWE SmackDown Draws Nearly 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership On 11/4/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers.
Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals

Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
