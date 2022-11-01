ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?

Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
MINNESOTA STATE
November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary

Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
RICE, MN
Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
MINNESOTA STATE
Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud Saturday

The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bangladesh Night At SCSU This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The first of several cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The Bangladesh Student Association will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at six. You can expect Bengali ethnic food, dance, music, and performances. Doors open at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Granite City Train Show, C. Willi Myles and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is a variety of fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Share a laugh with comedian C. Willi Myles, check out the Granite City Train Show, grab your girl friends for Ladies Night in Little Falls, rock out the the Rolling Stones at Pioneer Place and enjoy Aquila Theatre Company's performance of Pride and Prejudice. Read more in The Weekender!
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Schmitt: Deer Opener Looking Favorable for Central Minnesota

The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday November 5 in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the weather and healthy deer population in Central Minnesota should lead to a successful opening deer hunting weekend. Schmitt says deer are more active in cooler weather, which we're expected to have this weekend. He says rain and/or snow could be a negative.
