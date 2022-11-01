Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?
Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Browse Most Relatable Minnesota Merch You’ll See Today and I Love it!
"Why do you live in Minnesota?" How many times as a Minnesotan have you actually been asked that question? Too many to count is probably your answer. Right there with you. Our question back to anyone asking us that usually would be, why DON'T you live in Minnesota. We have...
‘No Means No’ Walk Planned to Honor Nicole Hammond
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A memorial walk has been planned for later this month to honor a woman who was shot and killed in St. Cloud. The No Means No Relationship Violence Awareness Walk is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake George.
Strange or Cool? Minnesota Seeds found In 3 Year Old’s Candy Bucket.
What would you think, strange or cool if you were digging through your child's candy bucket after Halloween and you discovered something like this Minnesota parent did? Here they are sharing it on reddit. One person immediately responded with thinking it's great:. Something tells me, however, you would want to...
November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary
Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park
INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud Saturday
The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
Bangladesh Night At SCSU This Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The first of several cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The Bangladesh Student Association will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at six. You can expect Bengali ethnic food, dance, music, and performances. Doors open at...
The Weekender: Granite City Train Show, C. Willi Myles and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is a variety of fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Share a laugh with comedian C. Willi Myles, check out the Granite City Train Show, grab your girl friends for Ladies Night in Little Falls, rock out the the Rolling Stones at Pioneer Place and enjoy Aquila Theatre Company's performance of Pride and Prejudice. Read more in The Weekender!
Comedian C Willi Myles Visiting St. Cloud For One Night Only Performance – ‘Here We Are’
WHEN YOU WANT A REALLY GOOD LAUGH...CALL C WILLI MYLES. When you want a good laugh...you want a really good one. One that makes your sides hurt for days...a laugh that you can remember and tell your friends about that time you laughed so hard you almost, or maybe did, pee your pants. I've got just the show for you.
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!
You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
MIX 94.9
Schmitt: Deer Opener Looking Favorable for Central Minnesota
The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday November 5 in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the weather and healthy deer population in Central Minnesota should lead to a successful opening deer hunting weekend. Schmitt says deer are more active in cooler weather, which we're expected to have this weekend. He says rain and/or snow could be a negative.
St. Cloud Brewery Has a New “Grinch Beer” Just in Time for the Holidays
Beaver Island brewery just announced that they have a new beer that is just perfect for those holiday get-togethers. Or, if you just want to get out of the house for a bit, head over there and tty their new "Grinch Beer". Grinch beer? Yes. According to their Facebook post,...
St. Cloud Diocese Honoring Healthcare Workers with White Mass
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People working in the healthcare field will be honored at a special mass in St. Cloud this weekend. On Sunday, the Diocese of St. Cloud will hold a mass for doctors, nurses, and others working in healthcare. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0