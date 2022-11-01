Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies. In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police
The incident took place near where 15 were injured in a shooting incident earlier this week.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Northwest Side businesses about smash and grab burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are waning businesses on the Northwest Side about a slew of recent smash and grab robberies. In these incidents, the suspects use a brick of a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, then they target the cash registers and safes, police say. Many of the business targeted have been located in the Jefferson Park area.
Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman shoots car, pedestrian, and house on North Side, but apparently missed his target
A gunman who fired on another car as the vehicles sped along Touhy Avenue yesterday evening left a pedestrian shot, a home’s window shattered by bullets, and another driver’s car pelted with gunfire. But there are no indications that the shooter actually hit their intended target, according to Chicago police reports.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
Police alert West and Near Northwest Side residents of stolen car ring
Chicago police said there have been 18 thefts of Hyundais and Kias between October 17th and the 29th in the Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park and Palmer Square neighborhoods.
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
fox32chicago.com
Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police
CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive in Lake View Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Irving Park Road and Lake Shore Drive. CFD confirmed two people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. This is a developing story, check back...
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
WGNtv.com
‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
IL Police Searching For Three Suspects Who Stole $118K From ATM
Three thieves stole $118,000 from an ATM machine and are on the run from the police. Unfortunately, there will always be dumb criminals doing stupid crimes in Illinois. One thing I have noticed is they are definitely getting braver. When it comes to the who, what, where, why, and how, it does not matter anymore.
fox32chicago.com
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CBS News
Teen suspect charged with carjacking elderly man on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged after carjacking an elderly handicapped man on the city's South Side last month. Police say the teen was arrested by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 8200 block of South Springfield Avenue. He was identified...
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
