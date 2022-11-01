ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Style Catering Readies New Event Space in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake has a new event space, thanks to a local catering company. Style Catering has opened its event space at 617 Rose Drive. Starting in June 2020, Style Catering has done everything from baby showers and graduation parties to weddings and corporate events. The new space was purchased last January, and the co-owners, Kyle Geroux and Stacy Vorchardt, considered both a restaurant and an event space. Deciding they both prefer catering, the event space was born.
BIG LAKE, MN
MIX 94.9

Highway 23 North Gap Detour Ending Thursday

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who have been detouring around the Highway 23 North Gap project this summer...the road is reopening to traffic by the end of the day Thursday. The detour between Paynesville and Richmond will be removed and traffic will be returned to Highway 23...
RICHMOND, MN
MIX 94.9

Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday

(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
WILLMAR, MN
MIX 94.9

Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
SARTELL, MN
knsiradio.com

Crews Fight Grass Fire in Sartell Wednesday Afternoon

(KNSI) — Crews successfully knocked down a grass fire that started near some townhomes in Sartell. Sources at the scene are telling us the fire was near Dehler Drive and Le Sauk Avenue near Woodcrest Townhomes and Nystrom & Associates. and for a time, due to the high winds and dry brush, was quickly approaching homes and businesses. Police were called to help with evacuations and blocking traffic, but the roads have reopened.
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Becker Schools Pick Up Grant

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
BECKER, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
BRAINERD, MN
WDBO

Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people are injured in crash near Carlos

(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy