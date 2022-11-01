Read full article on original website
In Business: Design Consign in Brainerd Celebrates Local History and Antiques
Downtown Brainerd is home to many unique local shops and eateries carved out among historic brick buildings. Design Consign is a consignment store that took advantage of the history Brainerd has to offer to create an historical shopping experience in a special building. Their building is the historical site of...
Style Catering Readies New Event Space in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake has a new event space, thanks to a local catering company. Style Catering has opened its event space at 617 Rose Drive. Starting in June 2020, Style Catering has done everything from baby showers and graduation parties to weddings and corporate events. The new space was purchased last January, and the co-owners, Kyle Geroux and Stacy Vorchardt, considered both a restaurant and an event space. Deciding they both prefer catering, the event space was born.
Minnesota family mourns dog they say was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
The Official Sign of Thanksgiving Season Arriving in Central Minnesota
On Halloween I ran to Sam's Club in Sartell to pick up some last-minute candy for Trick-or-Treaters, just to realize that the next holiday was already in full swing. Right when I came through the entrance I saw four massive pallets containing everything a person would need to make the biggest green bean casserole ever.
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Ending Thursday
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who have been detouring around the Highway 23 North Gap project this summer...the road is reopening to traffic by the end of the day Thursday. The detour between Paynesville and Richmond will be removed and traffic will be returned to Highway 23...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday
(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
I Am Waaayyyy To Excited About These New Roads In Sartell
I always wondered what it would look like when I finally went 'full adult.' As of now I still wear hoodies and tennis shoes essentially every day and I still watch cartoons. I know, I know... it sounds bad. However, I think I took a big step toward dad mode...
Crews Fight Grass Fire in Sartell Wednesday Afternoon
(KNSI) — Crews successfully knocked down a grass fire that started near some townhomes in Sartell. Sources at the scene are telling us the fire was near Dehler Drive and Le Sauk Avenue near Woodcrest Townhomes and Nystrom & Associates. and for a time, due to the high winds and dry brush, was quickly approaching homes and businesses. Police were called to help with evacuations and blocking traffic, but the roads have reopened.
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
Becker Schools Pick Up Grant
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
