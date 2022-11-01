ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

NHS plans stress-test ahead of possible strikes and winter pressure

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxRkn_0iuUGZD600
Financial News

The NHS in England has been ordered to stress-test the system ahead of severe winter pressures and possible mass-strikes from health workers.

Health leaders have ordered a “multi-day exercise” – called exercise Arctic Willow – to test the system’s response to “concurrent operational and winter pressures”.

NHS England has written to local health bodies detailing preparations for potential industrial action in the health service.

“Trade unions representing NHS staff have advised the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care that they are in dispute over the 2022/23 pay award,” the letter states.

“A number of the unions are balloting or have signalled their intention to ballot their NHS members to take part in industrial action.

“The NHS’s task now is to be prepared for any potential industrial action so there is minimal disruption to patient care and emergency services can continue to operate as normal.”

The letter states that while the negations are for Government, it is important for local bodies to maintain “constructive relationships with trade unions and staff representatives”.

It sets out a number of actions which are taking place to prepare for industrial action.

This includes communications with patients that emergency services will continue as normal.

On testing the system, the letter adds: “This will include Exercise Arctic Willow – a multi-day exercise for Integrated Care Boards (working with trusts) planned to take place w/c 14 November.

“This will seek to explore the health and social care response to multiple, concurrent operational and winter pressures, and the interdependencies with Local Resilience Forum partners in responding to these pressures.”

More detail on the exercise is to be set out “in due course”, the letter adds.

Hundreds of thousands of health workers from various trade unions are being balloted over industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing’s first ever ballot on UK-wide strike action ends on Wednesday.

Meanwhile around 350,000 members of Unison working for more than 250 health trusts and boards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, are being balloted.

Porters, nurses, security guards, paramedics, cleaners, midwives, occupational therapists and other NHS staff are among those being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action.

Around 50,000 Unison health employees in Scotland are already being balloted.

Some 15,000 ambulance workers at 11 trusts in England and Wales with the GMB union are also being balloted.

Meanwhile a strike ballot of Royal College of Midwives members will open on November 11.

The British Medical Association is set to ballot junior doctors in January.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

Shanghai Disneyland visitors blocked from leaving park due to Covid testing

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of coronavirus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced. The park closed on Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Company and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 830pm local time.
The Independent

Things harder for the NHS now than during pandemic, chief executive warns

Things are harder for the NHS now than during the pandemic, the head of the health service in England has said, as she warned of difficult months and years ahead.Amanda Pritchard told a conference of health leaders it was difficult “not to be realistic about some of the challenges” the NHS faces both locally and nationally.“When I started this job, I think I said at the time I thought that the pandemic would be the hardest thing any of us ever had to do,” she said.“Over the last year, I’ve become really clear and I’ve said a number of times:...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
BBC

'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic

Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
BBC

NHS boss Amanda Pritchard says patients not always getting care they deserve

Patients are not always getting the care they deserve, says the head of NHS England. Amanda Pritchard told a conference the pressures on hospitals, maternity care and services caring for vulnerable people with learning disabilities were of concern. She even suggested the challenge facing the health service now was greater...
mailplus.co.uk

Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing

COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

Emergency chiefs apologise over ‘inadequate’ Manchester Arena bombing response

Police, fire and ambulance chiefs offered profuse apologies after a scathing report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing. One of the 22 people murdered in the suicide attack would probably have survived but for the failures on the night, the report said, which made 149 recommendations in light of the public inquiry into the bombing.
newschain

Kanye West posts on Twitter for first time since Elon Musk’s takeover

Kanye West has made his first post on Twitter since the social media platform’s takeover by Elon Musk. The US rapper shared a captionless photo of NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving on Wednesday. It received more than 30,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted. West, who has legally...
newschain

Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
newschain

These clever hacks will help keep you warm and cosy at home

As the conversation heats up around the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for the easiest ways to stay warm at home – without running up the bills. It’s been an unseasonably mild autumn, but winter is looming – and we’d prefer to focus on the joys of the festive season, rather than worrying about energy bills.
BBC

Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close

A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
BBC

Edinburgh nursery manager fined after baby choked to death

A nursery manager been fined £2,000 for breaching the health and safety at work act after a baby in her care choked to death on a piece of mango. Fox Goulding, who was 10 months old, died at the Bright Horizons Nursery in Edinburgh in July 2019. Miranda Anderson,...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
164K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy