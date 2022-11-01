ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s

Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night. The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room. We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite chummy. “He and Bob were very chatty,” a spy told Page Six. Caruso also “worked the room” at the jam-packed restaurant by schmoozing with Kraft, Frank Stallone and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer ahead of the election on Tuesday. Sources told us, “Everyone was coming up to him and telling him he has their vote!”...
IndieWire

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized is a Struggle

This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
