CMT
Carrie Underwood Hits The Town With Her Girlfriends In “Hate My Heart” Music Video
Carrie Underwood knows how to throw the ultimate girls’ night out. In the midst of her critically acclaimed The Denim & Rhinestones Tour – the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner released a high-energy music video for “Hate My Heart,” which became the No. 1 most-added single at country radio.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s
Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night. The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room. We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite chummy. “He and Bob were very chatty,” a spy told Page Six. Caruso also “worked the room” at the jam-packed restaurant by schmoozing with Kraft, Frank Stallone and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer ahead of the election on Tuesday. Sources told us, “Everyone was coming up to him and telling him he has their vote!”...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized is a Struggle
This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
CMT
Zach Bryan Offers To Cover Rental Car Fee For Concert-Goers Who Got Into An Accident
Zach Bryan has proved that he’s a humble artist with a heart of gold. The “Something in the Orange” singer recently (Nov. 3) lent a helping hand to fans in need, when he discovered that they got into a car accident on the way to his show at Red Rocks in Denver, CO.
CMT
Wynonna and Friends Bring The Hits, Celebrate The Judds at 'Love Is Alive-The Final Concert' at MTSU
Wynonna Judd's current tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride joined her Thursday night to celebrate The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour at MTSU, which was filmed for a televised special that will air in March of 2023 on CMT. The Judds homecoming to MTSU...
