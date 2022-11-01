Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
WYFF4.com
Greenville officers find missing teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
FOX Carolina
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman who was reported missing on Thursday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court.
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of hitting troopers back in court
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson. Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. If you or anyone you...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating after woman’s body found on the road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road Friday morning. The coroner said 20-year-old Emily Lauren King’s body was found lying face down in the grass in front of Cannons Camp Ground Road at around 11:45 a.m.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
