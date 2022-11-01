ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman who was reported missing on Thursday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court.
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson. Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. If you or anyone you...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating after woman’s body found on the road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road Friday morning. The coroner said 20-year-old Emily Lauren King’s body was found lying face down in the grass in front of Cannons Camp Ground Road at around 11:45 a.m.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

