Piqua, OH

Daily Advocate

Volleyball playoff honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The District Nine Volleyball All-District Teams were announced. The honors are a reflection of how the players played during the sectional and district portion of the volleyball playoffs. In Division I, freshman Kindyl Peltz from Greenville was named to the First Team. In Division III, seniors...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia’s support heartening for football team

The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
XENIA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

WACO names new Executive Director

TROY — WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center has selected Nancy Royer to serve as its newexecutive director, during one of the busiest times in the museum’s history. “In September of 2023, we will be hitting the 100th anniversary of WACO being in Troy, Ohio,” Royer said....
TROY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday

Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
10TV

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio

OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE

