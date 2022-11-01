Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Volleyball playoff honors announced
DARKE COUNTY — The District Nine Volleyball All-District Teams were announced. The honors are a reflection of how the players played during the sectional and district portion of the volleyball playoffs. In Division I, freshman Kindyl Peltz from Greenville was named to the First Team. In Division III, seniors...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia’s support heartening for football team
The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Winning Powerball numbers for $1.2 billion jackpot: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the massive $1.2 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money -- including two winners who hit $100,000. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Meet Ohio’s latest Powerball winner
One of two $1 million prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing has been claimed. That makes six $1 million Powerball winners in Ohio so far this year.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
Did anybody win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot? 2 $1 million tickets sold in Ohio
NORWALK, Ohio — While nobody hit the $1 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there were more than 5,400 winners who totaled nearly $60,000,000 in prizes, including a $1 million ticket in Norwalk in Huron County.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
miamivalleytoday.com
WACO names new Executive Director
TROY — WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center has selected Nancy Royer to serve as its newexecutive director, during one of the busiest times in the museum’s history. “In September of 2023, we will be hitting the 100th anniversary of WACO being in Troy, Ohio,” Royer said....
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday
Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
