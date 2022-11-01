Read full article on original website
What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Potential Quaxly Evolution Leak
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Quaxly evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Quaxly’s final evolutions could potentially look like. Readers should understand that what they are...
TFT 12.21 Patch Notes: Wee Baby Patch
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.21 Patch Notes will be a much lighter patch for the game before the last patch of 7.5. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.21 Notes.
VALORANT Soulstrife Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Soulstrife Skins.
TFT Set 8 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 8 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 8 other than what was shown in the TFT Dev Drop. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 8 which should be released at the start of December. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
How to Access Weapon Tuning in MW2
With the launch of the newest Call Of Duty titles came a brand new feature. One of the newest features is Weapon Tuning in Modern Warfare 2. Since it is a feature that players will be using often here’s how gamers can Access weapon tuning in MW2. To unlock...
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks To Make Waves on The Web
Scarlet and Violet are around the corner, everyone. The Gen 9 newly open-world Pokemon game has had the community frothing at the mouth. Unfortunately, there are those that are too excited for their own good. This piece will serve as a warning to those who want to avoid these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks.
New League of Legends Space Groove Skins Leaked
League of Legends likes to go back to popular skin lines. Some of them fans had potentially forgotten about or other times, they came out recently and the skin team decided they wanted more. This seems to be the case with one of the last skin lines to be coming in 2022. Here is a look at the leaked second drop of League of Legends Space Groove Skins.
Overwatch 2 Free Playoff Rewards
Starting from October 30 – November 4, 2022, gamers can earn Overwatch 2 free playoff rewards. Only participants with an active Battle.net account can earn in-game perks throughout the entire week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals. Here are the free playoff rewards players can earn alongside the rewards of the grand final.
Niantic Releases the Pokemon GO Campfire Addition for Players
Hello, trainers. Hope everyone is doing alright. Pokemon GO, like any Pokemon game, is meant to be a social endeavor. To that end, Niantic has decided to go above and beyond the call of duty. This piece will talk about the Pokemon GO Campfire addition. Campfire: Pokemon GO’s Halloween Planning...
How To Unlock Free Fortnite Chrome Punk Skin
The Newest Fortnite update has arrived. While the Halloween event Fortnitemares is over gamers can receive the Free Fortnite Chrome Punk Skin as one last treat. Fortnite is rewarding players with a free Chrome Punk Skin to players. In order to achieve the cosmetic skin gamers will have to complete quests called Chrome Punk Goals. Gamers will have until January 1 of the new year to complete these goals.
How Much Does God Of War Ragnarok Cost?
God of War continues on in the north with God of War Ragnarok. This sees the continuation of the story between Kratos and his son, Atreus. These two are no longer testing the Greek and Roman gods but instead, have their sights set on the Norse gods. Fans of the series will certainly be looking forward to getting their hands on the game. But are they going to have to drop a pretty penny to do so? Here is the answer to how much does God Of War Ragnarok Cost?
Who Voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok?
God of War continues on in the north with God of War Ragnarok. This sees the continuation of the story between Kratos and his son, Atreus. These two are no longer testing the Greek and Roman gods but instead, have their sights set on the Norse gods. After seeing his in-game model, one of the Norse gods that people are interested in is Thor. Here is the answer to who voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok.
League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes: Welcome to The Pride of Nazumah
The new League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes shows that the end of the year for both League of Legends and well everyone is coming. There’s a smaller amount in these Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes. K’Sante Joins the...
What is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 Start Date?
The League of Legends preseason is always an interesting time. It is when the Riot Devs show off everything that they have been working on for the next League of Legends year. Sometimes this includes changes to the map, the addition of Elemental Dragons and most commonly, changes to items. But what is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 Start Date? Here is when fans should expect to boot up their computers and start testing out all of the new additions.
How To Get Fortnite Pickle Rick For Free
The Newest Fortnite update has arrived. While the Halloween event Fortnitemares is over the festivities are still underway giving gamers a chance to earn the Fortnite Pickle Rick Skin for free. Fortnite is rewarding players with a free Pickle Rick back bling to players. In order to achieve the cosmetic...
PGC 2022 Preview: Americas
After a year of crazy games across the world, the 2022 PUBG Global Championship is here! Thirty-two teams from across the world have assembled in Dubai to fight for the title of PUBG Global Champion. With the event just under a week away, it is time to preview the event, its teams and the players in it. The opening group stage play will be streaming live on YouTube and on Twitch at 9 AM EST, Monday, March 31st. The next region getting broken down is Americas, home to a former world champion and rising stars.
Where To Watch The Overwatch League Playoffs Livestream
Beginning on October 30, gamers can earn Overwatch 2 free rewards by watching the Overwatch League Playoffs. Here’s where gamers can watch the Overwatch League Playoffs Livestream. As a reminder, only participants with an active Battle.net account can earn in-game perks throughout the entire week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals.
All Pokemon Scarlet Mystery Gifts
Mystery Gifts is a feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that allows players to receive In-Game Bonuses via the Internet in the game. Mystery Gifts are given based on a variety of things. This includes handed-out codes, Pre Order Bonuses, and other future events held by the Pokemon Company. Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet Mystery Gifts.
