WINCHENDON -- At Central Mass Tree in Winchendon, cutting machines, loaders, and dumps trucks are at full throttle, feverishly trying to keep up with the high demand for firewood."It's pretty overwhelming, I'd say the flow is three or more times more than we saw it in past," said owner Randy Rameau. As energy costs skyrocket throughout the state, homeowners are watching their wallets. That's why Rameau said his machines are going seven days a week."There's no chance of keeping up with what we are up against now. We are doing the best we can to keep costs down for consumers," he...

WINCHENDON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO