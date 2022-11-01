Read full article on original website
solarindustrymag.com
Sunrun Rebuilding Puerto Rico’s Energy System with 17 MW VPP Development
Sunrun was exclusively selected by Puerto Rico’s electric utility provider to help rebuild and transform the island’s energy system through the development of a 17 MW virtual power plant (VPP), the first distributed large-scale storage program on the island. The VPP will help lower energy costs for all...
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
solarindustrymag.com
Standard Solar, SolarPark and Catalyst Complete N.Y. Community Solar Project
Standard Solar Inc., SolarPark Energy and Catalyst Power Holdings LLC have completed a 7.1 MW community solar project in York, N.Y. Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project long-term. SolarPark Energy developed the project, and Catalyst Power, an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is managing subscriber acquisition and customer service for the project.
solarindustrymag.com
rPlus Starts Construction on 200 MW Appaloosa Solar Project in Utah
Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has commenced construction of the 200 MW AC / 240 MW DC Appaloosa Solar 1 project located in Iron County, Utah. Neighboring Appaloosa Solar 1 is the 80 MW AC / 110 MW DC Three Peaks Solar project. Completed in 2016, Three Peaks Solar was the second utility-scale solar project developed in Utah by the same leadership team that now heads rPlus Energies.
solarindustrymag.com
SunPower, Partners Power KB Home’s Solar Microgrid Communities
SunPower Corp., the University of California – Irvine (UCI), Schneider Electric and Southern California Edison (SCE) are collaborating with KB Home as the strategy, research, technology and energy providers for the homebuilder’s newly launched Energy-Smart Connected Communities in Menifee, Calif. More than 200 all-electric homes will be solar-powered,...
Wood, pellet stoves becoming hot purchases as energy costs are expected to skyrocket
WINCHENDON -- At Central Mass Tree in Winchendon, cutting machines, loaders, and dumps trucks are at full throttle, feverishly trying to keep up with the high demand for firewood."It's pretty overwhelming, I'd say the flow is three or more times more than we saw it in past," said owner Randy Rameau. As energy costs skyrocket throughout the state, homeowners are watching their wallets. That's why Rameau said his machines are going seven days a week."There's no chance of keeping up with what we are up against now. We are doing the best we can to keep costs down for consumers," he...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
solarindustrymag.com
Google to Power Data Center Under 942 MW PPA with SB Energy
Google says it is purchasing approximately 75% of the renewable energy produced by four of SB Energy Global LLC’s solar projects under development: the Orion 1-3 and Eiffel solar developments. The projects, totaling 1.2 GW of capacity, are expected to be operational by mid-2024. “SB Energy is thrilled to...
solarindustrymag.com
CIT Finances Construction for Avantus Texas Solar Project
First Citizens Bank division CIT’s Power and Energy business is serving as coordinating lead arranger of construction financing for a major new solar energy project in Texas. Avantus (formerly 8minute) is the developer of the 147 MW DC solar power facility now under construction in Concho County, Texas. The project, known as Galloway 2, is adjacent to the Galloway 1 solar project, which was built in 2020 with CIT-led construction financing.
Logistics startup Flexport plans hiring spree, to double engineers in 2023
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Flexport, one of the most valuable logistics startups, is looking to add about 400 engineers to double its technical team by next year, a top company executive told Reuters.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
solarindustrymag.com
EE North America, Elio Energy Partner on 2 GW of Solar Development
EE North America, a renewable energy developer, has partnered with Elio Energy to develop a pipeline of 2 GW of solar power generation and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states, with projects expected to start construction gradually between 2023-2025. “Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in...
A pricey winter on oil makes the case for heat pumps
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem — a problem of both emissions and economics in a year like this. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is...
constructiondive.com
Cemex selects 8 winners of its Construction Startup Competition
Cemex Ventures has named the eight winners of its 6th Construction Startup Competition incubator. The companies represent key industry sectors that Cemex Ventures identified for the 2022 competition. The corporate venture capital unit of Cemex partnered with Black & Veatch, Dysruptek by Haskell and Ferrovial for the event. The winners...
constructiontechnology.media
Innovation and technology in drilling and foundations
New technology is transforming what was already an incredibly sophisticated industry, reports Andy Brown. Drilling and foundations are an absolutely vital – perhaps the most vital – cog in the wheel of construction projects and the sector is increasingly becoming more of an exact science thanks to the high levels of technology used.
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
