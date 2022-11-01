ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
solarindustrymag.com

Sunrun Rebuilding Puerto Rico’s Energy System with 17 MW VPP Development

Sunrun was exclusively selected by Puerto Rico’s electric utility provider to help rebuild and transform the island’s energy system through the development of a 17 MW virtual power plant (VPP), the first distributed large-scale storage program on the island. The VPP will help lower energy costs for all...
Phys.org

A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage

NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
OHIO STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Standard Solar, SolarPark and Catalyst Complete N.Y. Community Solar Project

Standard Solar Inc., SolarPark Energy and Catalyst Power Holdings LLC have completed a 7.1 MW community solar project in York, N.Y. Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project long-term. SolarPark Energy developed the project, and Catalyst Power, an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is managing subscriber acquisition and customer service for the project.
solarindustrymag.com

rPlus Starts Construction on 200 MW Appaloosa Solar Project in Utah

Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has commenced construction of the 200 MW AC / 240 MW DC Appaloosa Solar 1 project located in Iron County, Utah. Neighboring Appaloosa Solar 1 is the 80 MW AC / 110 MW DC Three Peaks Solar project. Completed in 2016, Three Peaks Solar was the second utility-scale solar project developed in Utah by the same leadership team that now heads rPlus Energies.
IRON COUNTY, UT
solarindustrymag.com

SunPower, Partners Power KB Home’s Solar Microgrid Communities

SunPower Corp., the University of California – Irvine (UCI), Schneider Electric and Southern California Edison (SCE) are collaborating with KB Home as the strategy, research, technology and energy providers for the homebuilder’s newly launched Energy-Smart Connected Communities in Menifee, Calif. More than 200 all-electric homes will be solar-powered,...
MENIFEE, CA
CBS Boston

Wood, pellet stoves becoming hot purchases as energy costs are expected to skyrocket

WINCHENDON -- At Central Mass Tree in Winchendon, cutting machines, loaders, and dumps trucks are at full throttle, feverishly trying to keep up with the high demand for firewood."It's pretty overwhelming, I'd say the flow is three or more times more than we saw it in past," said owner Randy Rameau. As energy costs skyrocket throughout the state, homeowners are watching their wallets. That's why Rameau said his machines are going seven days a week."There's no chance of keeping up with what we are up against now. We are doing the best we can to keep costs down for consumers," he...
WINCHENDON, MA
getnews.info

80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry

Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
solarindustrymag.com

Google to Power Data Center Under 942 MW PPA with SB Energy

Google says it is purchasing approximately 75% of the renewable energy produced by four of SB Energy Global LLC’s solar projects under development: the Orion 1-3 and Eiffel solar developments. The projects, totaling 1.2 GW of capacity, are expected to be operational by mid-2024. “SB Energy is thrilled to...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
solarindustrymag.com

CIT Finances Construction for Avantus Texas Solar Project

First Citizens Bank division CIT’s Power and Energy business is serving as coordinating lead arranger of construction financing for a major new solar energy project in Texas. Avantus (formerly 8minute) is the developer of the 147 MW DC solar power facility now under construction in Concho County, Texas. The project, known as Galloway 2, is adjacent to the Galloway 1 solar project, which was built in 2020 with CIT-led construction financing.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
solarindustrymag.com

EE North America, Elio Energy Partner on 2 GW of Solar Development

EE North America, a renewable energy developer, has partnered with Elio Energy to develop a pipeline of 2 GW of solar power generation and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states, with projects expected to start construction gradually between 2023-2025. “Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Maine Monitor

A pricey winter on oil makes the case for heat pumps

The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem — a problem of both emissions and economics in a year like this. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is...
MAINE STATE
constructiondive.com

Cemex selects 8 winners of its Construction Startup Competition

Cemex Ventures has named the eight winners of its 6th Construction Startup Competition incubator. The companies represent key industry sectors that Cemex Ventures identified for the 2022 competition. The corporate venture capital unit of Cemex partnered with Black & Veatch, Dysruptek by Haskell and Ferrovial for the event. The winners...
constructiontechnology.media

Innovation and technology in drilling and foundations

New technology is transforming what was already an incredibly sophisticated industry, reports Andy Brown. Drilling and foundations are an absolutely vital – perhaps the most vital – cog in the wheel of construction projects and the sector is increasingly becoming more of an exact science thanks to the high levels of technology used.
The Associated Press

The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy