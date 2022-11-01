ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Tallest Christmas Tree in Arizona Arrives This Week

The holiday traditions carry on at Outlets at Anthem this week with the 21st annual arrival of Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree. Measuring 70-feet tall and 20-feet wide, the tree will make its grand entrance at the North Phoenix shopping center this Friday, November 4 at 6:30 a.m. and will be hoisted into place at 7:45 a.m. with the help of an industrial crane and Santa Claus himself.
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase

You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
Here's what to do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

TEMPE, Ariz. — You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than you do winning Monday night’s Powerball jackpot. “The odds of getting struck by lightning are 1 in a million. Winning the lottery, 1 in 300 million,” said Lane Martinsen. President of Martinsen Wealth Management in Tempe.
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
Feeling like winter in the Phoenix area; First Alert WX Day issued for Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong winter storm is bearing down on the state tonight as we will see wind speeds pick up and chances of rain increase here in the Valley. The two main things we will see from this storm are gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. A 20-degree drop is also expected for some Valley locations. Highs Thursday and Friday will drop from the low 80′s to the low 60′s. Overnight lows on Thursday and Friday nights are dropping into the mid 40′s in the urban areas to upper 30′s in the Valley cold spots.
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
What to expect on election night in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a rough challenge from Republican Blake Masters.
