‘The best we could do’: Brady admits marriage struggles affected on-field performance



Tom Brady a dmitted it has not been easy having his divorce from Gisele Bundchen “play out in front of a lot of people.”

"We all have our unique challenges in life,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said during his Sirius XM show Let's Go! on Monday. “We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

Brady and Bundchen filed divorce papers in Florida on Friday.

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, left, and Andre Penner) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.



SEE IT: FORMER NFL PLAYER LEAVES IHOP SERVER $1,000 TIP

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then, when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working, and as long as I'm being a dad," Brady added.

In the days leading up to Brady and Bundchen’s divorce, speculation of the NFL star’s retirement stirred, but Brady has denied he has plans to retire.



Bundchen has not been seen at any of Brady’s games this season, leading many to believe that she does not support her husband’s choice to continue playing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Brady and Bundchen were married for 13 years and together have three children: Jack, 15; Benjamin, 12; and Vivian, 9.

