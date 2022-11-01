Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost-Type Dog Pokemon
Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below. Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks To Make Waves on The Web
Scarlet and Violet are around the corner, everyone. The Gen 9 newly open-world Pokemon game has had the community frothing at the mouth. Unfortunately, there are those that are too excited for their own good. This piece will serve as a warning to those who want to avoid these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Potential Fuecoco Evolution Leak
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Fuecoco evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Fuecoco’s final evolutions could potentially look like. Readers should understand that what they are...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books
The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
Photographer who shocked people with ant face pic shares more photos that stun: ‘Looking for unseen angle’
Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas shared his work and inspiration with Fox News Digital after his submission to Nikon's Small World microscopy contest of an ant's face went viral.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
Niantic Releases the Pokemon GO Campfire Addition for Players
Hello, trainers. Hope everyone is doing alright. Pokemon GO, like any Pokemon game, is meant to be a social endeavor. To that end, Niantic has decided to go above and beyond the call of duty. This piece will talk about the Pokemon GO Campfire addition. Campfire: Pokemon GO’s Halloween Planning...
How To Unlock Free Fortnite Chrome Punk Skin
The Newest Fortnite update has arrived. While the Halloween event Fortnitemares is over gamers can receive the Free Fortnite Chrome Punk Skin as one last treat. Fortnite is rewarding players with a free Chrome Punk Skin to players. In order to achieve the cosmetic skin gamers will have to complete quests called Chrome Punk Goals. Gamers will have until January 1 of the new year to complete these goals.
How To Get Fortnite Pickle Rick For Free
The Newest Fortnite update has arrived. While the Halloween event Fortnitemares is over the festivities are still underway giving gamers a chance to earn the Fortnite Pickle Rick Skin for free. Fortnite is rewarding players with a free Pickle Rick back bling to players. In order to achieve the cosmetic...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes
Renowned Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope has today leaked a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is said to be receiving nine new game modes which include some fan favorites like Uplink Cranked and Gun Game.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0