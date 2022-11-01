ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo, TX

megadoctornews.com

Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th

Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pioneer pride: A truck devoted to the Diamondbacks school spirit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manny Saucedo shows his devotion for the Pioneer Diamondbacks on and off the field. Saucedo has worked at Pioneer since 2016. Unlike other supporters of the school, Saucedo remodeled his Ford Ranger to show his Diamondback pride.  “It took me quite a while but to do this, but I made it […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Puppies rescued after being trapped in pipe in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe. The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated. According to the post, the dog […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Three men charged in ‘auto theft crime spree,’ Brownsville PD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Auto Theft Task Force arrested three men in connection with several thefts of cars from a mall parking lot. The Brownsville Police Department said investigators became aware of an “auto theft crime spree” as vehicles were reported stolen over a two-week period at Sunrise Mall. Jonathan Balderas, 19; Jose […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview Youth Club begins accepting registrations

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Palmview announced Wednesday that the newly opened Palmview Youth Club is now accepting registrations. The Palmview Youth Club welcomes kids between ages five and 12 to get creative with arts and crafts, play with electronics in the game room, take part in outdoor recreation and aim for good […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters

The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
southtexascommunitynews.com

Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande

On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya

One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
LA JOYA, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally

WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
WESLACO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Child development center impacting Vaqueros

New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
EDINBURG, TX

