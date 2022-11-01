Read full article on original website
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Big tacos, small prices, and first-time Top Performer Sticker awarded to a family restaurant
Harlingen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Food 4 Thought segment sent CBS 4’s Lead Investigator Derick Garcia to Antojitos Mi Reynita located at 2217 TX-499 Loop in Harlingen. The small spot is the start of a big dream for owner Ana Martinez. “Growing up we always loved...
tejanonation.net
Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr, and Balde Munoz to join Edinburg Music Walk of Fame on Nov. 3
The City of Edinburg will induct three new stars into the Edinburg Music Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. The inductees include award-winning Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr., and Balde Munoz. Pulido recently celebrated 27 years in the music industry and...
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 hosts first Holiday Greeting Card contest for students
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the holiday season approaches, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will host its first-ever Holiday Greeting Card Contest. The winner will be used as the official 2022 Precinct 3 Holiday Greeting Card. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until Nov. 25. Precinct 3 students in grades K-12 are encouraged to […]
megadoctornews.com
Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th
Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
KRGV
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:
Pioneer pride: A truck devoted to the Diamondbacks school spirit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manny Saucedo shows his devotion for the Pioneer Diamondbacks on and off the field. Saucedo has worked at Pioneer since 2016. Unlike other supporters of the school, Saucedo remodeled his Ford Ranger to show his Diamondback pride. “It took me quite a while but to do this, but I made it […]
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen woman seeking legal action against local auto shop
A McAllen woman is seeking legal action against a local custom auto shop. Amanda Gomez says Joe Hernandez, the owner of Top Kustomz Car Shop in McAllen, took thousands of dollars from her and didn't do the job she paid for. Gomez bought a blue ford truck back in May....
Puppies rescued after being trapped in pipe in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe. The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated. According to the post, the dog […]
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
Three men charged in ‘auto theft crime spree,’ Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Auto Theft Task Force arrested three men in connection with several thefts of cars from a mall parking lot. The Brownsville Police Department said investigators became aware of an “auto theft crime spree” as vehicles were reported stolen over a two-week period at Sunrise Mall. Jonathan Balderas, 19; Jose […]
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
Palmview Youth Club begins accepting registrations
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Palmview announced Wednesday that the newly opened Palmview Youth Club is now accepting registrations. The Palmview Youth Club welcomes kids between ages five and 12 to get creative with arts and crafts, play with electronics in the game room, take part in outdoor recreation and aim for good […]
KRGV
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
KRGV
DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya
One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally
WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
KRGV
Residents voice concerns over delay in construction on Brownsville street
Those living on San Pedro Lane in Brownsville say they’re upset over the condition of their street. City crews began working on San Pedro Land and Elsa Avenue May 2022 to make utility repairs in the area. According to residents, crews suddenly stopped working in July, leaving the street...
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
borderreport.com
Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan...
Comments / 0