New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
Abilene construction alert: Streets in Chimney Rock area closing off for ongoing Buffalo Gap Road construction
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the week of November 7, Chimney Rock Road will be closed for improvements as a part of the road construction project that started earlier this year. The closure will take place from Chimney Rock Road from Hunter’s Circle to Broken Bough Trail. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), […]
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
Pilot injured in light aircraft crash in Parker County
A small aircraft pilot is in the hospital after crashing in a rural part of Parker County Tuesday. First responders from the Briar-Reno Fire Department were called out to the crash site in a wooded area just off Rhonda B Road
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
P&Z Commission approves replat request for proposed Subway restaurant location
Breckenridge could have a new Subway restaurant by next fall, after the City of Breckenridge Planning and Zoning Commission met this evening, Oct. 25, and approved a request to replat a piece of property west of Walmart for a building to house the sandwich shop. Donnie Sechrest filed an application...
Incident in downtown Breckenridge leads to brief lockdown at high school, junior high
An incident in Breckenridge this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 1, resulted in Breckenridge High School and Junior High School going into lockdown for a few minutes. However, Breckenridge Police Chief Bacel Cantrell said there was no actual threat to the schools, students or staff. According to Cantrell, the BPD’s dispatch received...
Abilene police urge citizens to throw away antisemetic, ‘anti-government’ materials left in local neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are urging citizens to throw away antisemetic and “anti-government” materials that were left around a local neighborhood this weekend. The flyers were found in the Old Elmwood neighborhood in south Abilene overnight Saturday. KTAB and KRBC will not be showing pictures of the flyers, which contain antisemetic language regarding […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
Crime Reports: Trick-or-treater gets candy bar with ‘foreign object’ in South Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of PropertyMore than $350 worth of items, […]
Report: Abilene woman severely injures passenger while driving intoxicated nearly 4 times legal limit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been arrested. Alexis Escobar was taken into custody Tuesday for Intoxication Assault in connection to the crash, which happened in August. Court documents […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl
SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of...
Hardin-Simmons University faculty issues vote of ‘no confidence’ against school’s president
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) President Eric Bruntmyer reportedly received a vote of “no confidence” early last week from some members of the HSU faculty. This vote was confirmed to KTAB/KRBC by University Communications specialist Mary Burke, but Burke said not all staff and faculty were present when a vote took place. In […]
