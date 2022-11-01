Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Record-Courier
Nathan Aweau returns to Minden
The Carson Valley Arts Council will present multi-Na Hoko Hanohano award-winning musician Nathan Aweau, on 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda in Minden. Aweau is known for his beautiful vocals and his musical prowess, particularly on the bass guitar, his favorite instrument. His “Bass Etude” album won Jazz Album of the Year honors in 2005.
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks neighborhood transforms from ‘Shari Way’ to ‘Scary Way’ for Halloween
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a neighborhood in Sparks that goes all out for Halloween. It’s a tradition that goes back decades and gets bigger every year. It’s starts in early October when Shari Way gets a makeover. Residents call it, “Scary Way.”. Julie Muhle and...
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Health welcomes new physician to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is welcoming Dr. S. Bret Chipman, board certified family medicine physician, to its network of primary care providers. Chipman will see adult and pediatric patients at Barton Primary Care at 1108 Fourth Street. “Barton is committed to providing accessible, quality care to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe
Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
FOX Reno
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Nevada Appeal
Trick or treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
kunr.org
Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
2 hurt, car smashed in 6-truck pileup in first big Tahoe snow
The pileup closed the eastbound side of the highway for several hours.
2news.com
Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community
Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
