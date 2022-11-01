ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Courier

Nathan Aweau returns to Minden

The Carson Valley Arts Council will present multi-Na Hoko Hanohano award-winning musician Nathan Aweau, on 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda in Minden. Aweau is known for his beautiful vocals and his musical prowess, particularly on the bass guitar, his favorite instrument. His “Bass Etude” album won Jazz Album of the Year honors in 2005.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton Health welcomes new physician to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is welcoming Dr. S. Bret Chipman, board certified family medicine physician, to its network of primary care providers. Chipman will see adult and pediatric patients at Barton Primary Care at 1108 Fourth Street. “Barton is committed to providing accessible, quality care to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe

Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?

With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Trick or treating today in Carson City

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
CARSON CITY, NV
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community

Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
CARSON CITY, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

The Sierra Nevada Ally

Reno, NV
865
Followers
703
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.

 https://sierranevadaally.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy