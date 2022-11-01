ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiftwater, PA

Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater.

Two women facing drug charges after I-80 traffic stop

Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, 18, of New Jersey, reached over the counter, took a tip jar and left the store.

Ortiz was found in the parking lot of the business and the money was located stashed under a car in the lot, according to investigators.

Ortiz was placed in custody and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending charges.

Comments / 13

Ernie Gower
2d ago

that is normal these days. lie cheat and steal welcome to the Poconos nice leaves

Reply
4
 

