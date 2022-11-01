Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, 18, of New Jersey, reached over the counter, took a tip jar and left the store.

Ortiz was found in the parking lot of the business and the money was located stashed under a car in the lot, according to investigators.

Ortiz was placed in custody and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending charges.

