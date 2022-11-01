ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss Calhoun County Christmas

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon

JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store

The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery. On Oct. 23, officers responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

