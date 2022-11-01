Read full article on original website
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
Miss Calhoun County Christmas
Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
wvtm13.com
Skating rink, bowling alley and more planned on Birmingham's Crossplex property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new facility geared for family fun was announced Monday evening. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that a new family fun center is planned on the property of the Birmingham Crossplex near Five Points West. Mayor Woodfin said the facility is planned to...
wvtm13.com
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
wbrc.com
Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
otmj.com
A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store
The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
wbrc.com
USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
Birmingham man arrested in connection to convenience store robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery. On Oct. 23, officers responded to […]
Mothers of murdered sons: Birmingham moms discuss lives, deaths and legacies of loved ones lost to gun violence
Twelve Birmingham mothers sat down with CBS 42 to discuss the loss of their sons.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
wbrc.com
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
wbrc.com
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
