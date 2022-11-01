Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
GVSU gives Michigan State fits in exhibition game
Grand Valley State and Michigan State met in a men's basketball exhibition game Tuesday with the Spartans overcoming a 5-point halftime deficit to beat the Lakers 73-56
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA district finals playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?
Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/30/22
We are down to 128 teams left standing in the state of Michigan in 11-man football. Of our Top 50 headed into the playoffs, 43 are moving on to play for district titles this week, and of the seven who lost, five lost to other teams on this list.
Letter from the Editor: Hey, Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker – can we have our fun rivalry back?
I do have a little brother. Two people could not be more competitive than we are. And there is no shortage of spirited trash talk on the golf course or across a Ping-Pong table. Have we had our differences? Yes. But we don’t hate each other and have never beaten...
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU at a crossroads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete. The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game. How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Michigan player from DeSoto plans to sue after alleged assault by Michigan State players
The family of a Michigan player from North Texas plans to sue after Gemon Green was assaulted by several Michigan State players following Saturday’s rivalry game. Green grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
