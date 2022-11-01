ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?

Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU at a crossroads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete. The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game. How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy